(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth’s Lyndsey Caba was out to eat with her dad when she suddenly found some clarity. “I was just like, ‘I’m going to go run,’” Caba said. In this instance, Caba’s urge to run meant that she was ready to commit to Nebraska Wesleyan’s cross country and track programs.

PLATTSMOUTH, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO