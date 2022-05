Lyon County commissioners started the annual budget cycle with a raft of presentations. After four official requests presented Wednesday, commissioners heard from CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness CEO Amanda Cunningham on Thursday. Cunningham says the request for 2023 will be the same as 2022’s request for this year at $408,000, but she is ready in case county commissioners approve a lower amount like they did last year at $400,000.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO