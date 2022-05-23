ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

James M. Osler, 89, Glenwood, IA

By Loess Hills Funeral Homes
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Silver City...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Caleb Wear, 40, Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 6:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery - Henderson, IA. Notes:. Messages of sympathy to the family may be...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, May 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has announced 20 million dollars in federal funding will be used to help nonprofit organizations in Iowa. Information from her office says the new "Nonprofit Innovation Fund" will provide a competitive grant opportunity to help nonprofit organizations make transformational investments in vertical infrastructure that will enable them to offer additional services or help more Iowans. Nonprofits are encouraged to apply with shovel-ready projects that expand the number of services provided to Iowans and/or projects that increase the number of Iowans served by the nonprofit. Applications will be accepted starting June 27th at iowagrants.gov.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Ronald P. Fox, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah. Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah. Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Fire Department. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Interment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah. Notes:Ron passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at CHI Immanuel Medical Center...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Joan Foster, 85, Tarkio, Missouri

Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Joan Foster Memorial Fund. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com.
TARKIO, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Glenwood, IA
kmaland.com

Ivan Eugene Gowey

Visitation End:7:00 pm with the family greeting friends. Memorials:May be given in his name. Cremation will follow the visitation with private family interment of ashes. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

Veterans Affairs enrollment specialist visiting Shenandoah

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Veterans Affairs office and clinic are making area veterans aware of the services at their disposal. The Shenandoah VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will welcome VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System Veteran Enrollment Specialist Dave Conrad Wednesday to assist area veterans enrolling in VA health care. Conrad will be at the facility from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Joyce Portz is the Shenandoah VA CBOC manager. Portz tells KMA News having Conrad in the area will assist in making residents aware of the services right in their backyard and answer any questions.
SHENANDOAH, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ia
kmaland.com

KMAland Softball (5/26): Woodbine's Pryor wins 1-0 pitcher's duel

(KMAland) -- Charlie Pryor won a pitcher’s duel with Helen Riker while LC, Mo Valley, Lo-Ma, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley, SBL, SC East, Heelan, LeMars and Twin Cedars all won conference games in KMAland softball on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Lewis Central 11 St. Albert 2. Ella Narmi made her...
WOODBINE, IA
kmaland.com

Vanderholm Cattle Co. rounding out May Beef Month

(Stanton) -- As May Beef Month starts to wrap up, KMA News spoke with one final area producer. Chris Vanderholm owns and operates Vanderholm Cattle Company based just south of Stanton. He works with his wife, son, daughter, and son-in-law. Vanderholm's cattleman heritage traces back to his great-grandfather who came over from Sweden and raised registered Shorthorn cattle near the same area. Vanderholm says he enjoys being able to continue his family's cattle operations traditions.
STANTON, IA
kmaland.com

Fremont County board gets update on Summit carbon pipeline

(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials received an update on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and re-stated their opposition to eminent domain. Meeting in regular session Wednesday morning, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Paul Phillips and Riley Gibson of Turn Key Logistics on behalf of Summit Carbon Solutions to discuss the economic benefits and current construction timeline for the Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Phillips says construction of the pipeline -- which consists of just under 700 miles across the five-state project -- is expected to begin in the summer of 2023. Phillips says the hope for the project is to keep the ethanol industry alive, which he says has become a significant destination for Iowa's corn growers.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Throwing with anger helps Bedford's Baker grab KMAland Female Field Athlete of the Year

(Bedford) -- Another year of growth and another state medal has landed Bedford junior Emily Baker the 2022 KMAland Female Field Athlete of the Year. Baker followed up a breakthrough season as a sophomore when she placed fourth in the Class 1A shot put by placing at the Drake Relays and finishing as a state runner-up in 1A. Her keys to success? An energy drink and throwing with anger.
BEDFORD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

School security still a focus of KMAland schools

(Glenwood) -- This week's tragic shooting incident at a Texas elementary school is shining new light on school building security in this country. Like other KMAland administrators, Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray says he was "shocked and mortified" by Tuesday's incident in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Softball: Griswold at Stanton

Copyright © 2017 - Powered by AgriCharts, a Barchart.com, Inc. company. Market data provided by Barchart Market Data Solutions. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed per exchange requirements. User Agreement applies. | User Agreement.
GRISWOLD, IA
kmaland.com

Page County tabs Fine and Sons for courthouse window project

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have tabbed a local home building company to perform a monumental window project. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors opened a pair of bids for the courthouse window replacement project. After discussion, the board accepted the $646,300 base bid and all upgrades from Fine and Sons Home Builders out of Clarinda, which came in over $200,000 cheaper than the second bid and nearly $90,000 less than the original projected cost. Additionally, the building company provided a projected completion date of May 31st, 2023. Supervisor Chuck Morris says lengthy wait times on windows prompted the county to allow companies to offer their own completion date.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak man booked on criminal mischief

(Red Oak) -- A suspect is accused of damaging a Red Oak residence. Red Oak Police say 31-year-old Eric Alan Vannausdle of Red Oak was arrested early Thursday afternoon for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, for allegedly damaging a residence in the 1200 block of Circle Drive. Damage to the residence is estimated at $3,500.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Page County EMA board revises director duties and salary

(Clarinda) -- The Page County Emergency Management Board has revised the role of the emergency management director. During a special meeting Thursday night, the board unanimously approved a new job description for the role and a new salary range starting at $53,000 and up based on experience. The move comes as the county looks to hire a new director following the resignation of Kris Grebert earlier this month. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the most significant change will be removing the radio dispatch responsibilities from the director's role.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska lands another JUCO star

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska baseball program received another pledge from a JUCO standout on Thursday. This pledge came from infielder Blake Mozley. Mozley played two seasons at Missouri State before playing at Johnson County Community College last year, where he hit .396 with 10 home runs and 65 RBI. Mozley...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Jones sworn in; Fox remembered at Shen council meeting

(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s City Council is whole again. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen Tuesday night administered the oath of office to Richard Jones, who was appointed as the city’s new at-large council member at the previous meeting. Jones will fill the remainder of Cindy Arman’s term, which expires at the end of 2023. Arman resigned last month. Tuesday marked the end of the 14-day period for filing a petition for a special election to fill the vacancy.
SHENANDOAH, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy