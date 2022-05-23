ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate NY concert list: Summer officially kicks off with scores of Memorial Day weekend shows

By Chris Baker
Syracuse.com
 4 days ago
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the outdoor summer concert season for many of Upstate New York’s biggest venues, including CMAC, SPAC and the St. Joe’s Amp, as well as stages at Brewery Ommegang and Beak & Skiff apple orchard. Tim McGraw will open the season...

Tim McGraw kicks off St. Joe’s Amp season (Syracuse concert review, setlist, photos)

One of the biggest names in country music kicked off the 2022 season at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. Tim McGraw performed at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse to a good-sized crowd Thursday, delivering hits like “Truck Yeah,” “Real Good Man,” and “Indian Outlaw.” The 55-year-old singer even stayed true to his closing anthem, “Humble and Kind,” by modestly introducing himself early in the show.
SYRACUSE, NY
Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and Baldwin family matriarch, dies (Good Morning CNY for May 27)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 59. Hot weather is on the way to CNY. 5-day forecast. Carol Baldwin, philanthropist and matriarch of the Baldwin family, dies:Camillus resident Carol M. Baldwin, philanthropist and the matriarch of the famed Baldwin acting family, has died at age 92. Baldwin, diagnosed with breast cancer in 1990, founded the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund, which has raised millions to fight the disease. “My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too,” Alec Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post. “She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse 8th grader says he brought gun to school for protection; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for May 26)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 78; Low: 65. Cloudy and breezy. 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: FROM ITALY, TO NYC, TO CNY: Claudio Bueti, 68, moved to Brooklyn in 1973 from his home in Calabria, a region in southern Italy. That’s when he opened his first restaurant, and he’s been cooking family recipes in kitchens ever since. Over the past 40 years, he’s owned six pizzerias in New York City. After he and his wife Antonella moved to Central New York to be near family, it didn’t take Claudio long to decide he needed to keep working, so he moved a brick-lined Attios oven from 7th Avenue to a strip mall in Liverpool. “I’ve been making pizza for 40 years. It was the best pizza in New York City. Just you wait.” Check out his new place. (Charlie Miller photo)
EDUCATION
What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreen to help block those ultra violet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But hot can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
3 Big Festivals this Weekend in Orange County

It’s Memorial Day weekend, and for a lot of people that means 3 days off and the unofficial kickoff of summer. Some people will be going to or throwing parties and barbecues, or maybe spending the weekend lounging by the pool. But others want to spend the weekend out and about, and if you're in the Orange County area this weekend, there are a few cool festivals happening in that neck of the woods.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Summer Concerts to Check out in Westchester

It’s not always easy to get into the city to check out some summer concerts. Luckily, there’s quite an impressive music scene going on in Westchester where you and your family can check out live jazz, up-and-coming artists, and even seasoned performers. Below, we’re sharing a list of what’s coming up this summer, including lots of free, outdoor shows. Keep it rocking!
SCARSDALE, NY
First Look: An NYC pizza maker from Italy just moved into this Liverpool strip mall (video)

(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
LIVERPOOL, NY
10 Best Waterfalls in New York (& Where To Find Them)

10 Best Waterfalls in New York (& Where To Find Them) Did you know that New York State has hundreds of waterfalls? There is no denying that New York is known for its sparkling lakes and stunning mountains such as the Catskills and the Adirondacks. And of course, who can forget New York City? It’s hard not to be inspired by the sight of these natural wonders. So if you love nature, then you’ll definitely enjoy going waterfall exploring in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse, NY
