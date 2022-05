ORLANDO, Fla. – Video released Friday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows a “brazen” theft at a bank ATM, resulting in the arrests of three men. The video shows a white pickup truck backing up to a Chase Bank ATM on East Colonial Drive. The pickup speeds forward, and a rope or chain tied to the back of the truck and the front of the ATM breaks the machine apart. Two men are then spotted on the video grabbing items in front of the machine and running away.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO