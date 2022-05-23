ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alna, ME

Ride the Rails to Hike the Trails

lcnme.com
 4 days ago

Ride the railway to Trout Brook Preserve and enjoy a guided hike through one of Midcoast Maine’s...

lcnme.com

lcnme.com

Town of Somerville Winter Sand Bid

The Town of Somerville is accepting bids for supplying approximately 2,500 cubic yards of screened winter sand delivered to the Somerville Sand/Salt Shed and mixed by bidder (hereinafter Contractor) inside the shed with salt provided by the Town, by September 30. Bids MUST be submitted in a SEALED envelope clearly...
SOMERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Botanical Gardens’ Maine Days May 28-30

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Maine Days, generously sponsored by Renys, will welcome Maine residents to visit the gardens at no cost over Memorial Day weekend, May 28-30. Founded by Maine residents with a passion for gardens and the state’s magnificent coast and forests, the gardens are comprised of cultivated,...
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Jefferson Author at Maine Coast Book Shop

Author and illustrator Deborah Walder, of Jefferson, will be signing copies of her children’s book “Shiny” at Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shop in Damariscotta from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28. “Shiny” is the story of the journey of two alewives, Shiny and Sparkle, as they...
JEFFERSON, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Mills

Well, dear reader, I have decided to end my rather brief foray into the world of writing a weekly column for The Lincoln County News. As you can imagine it was a difficult decision because writing these articles enabled me to play a part in promoting and highlighting the unique character, people, wildlife, and history of Damariscotta Mills.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Peter J. Benner

The celebration of life gathering for Peter J. Benner, who passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Hall, located at 247 Main St. (Business Route One) in Damariscotta. Peter would have wanted...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Invitation to Paving Contractors

The Board of Selectmen will hold a meeting with contractors interested in bidding on Bristol’s 2022 program of paving Town roads. Selectmen foresee maintenance paving of approximately 2.9 miles of road, with the option depending on price to grind and add new base on up to 0.4 miles thereof.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

LincolnHealth Begins Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots for Kids

LincolnHealth is now offering COVID-19 booster shots in its primary care offices to anyone over the age of 5, following last week’s approval and recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An appointment is preferred and can be made by calling a Lincoln Medical Partners office...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Wiscasset First Grade Teacher Named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year

Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover was named Lincoln County Teacher of the Year. Stover was among 16 Maine teachers honored by the Maine Department of Education Teacher of the Year program. The teachers are nominated by members of the school community. One teacher is selected from each county after a review of their application by a panel of educators and others.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

The Whitefield Town Office

The Whitefield Town Office will be closing at 12 pm on Thursday, June 30. There will be NO Evening Hours. This will allow the office to close the books for Fiscal Year End. We will have regular hours on Friday, July 1, 8 am – 2 pm.
WHITEFIELD, ME
lcnme.com

Dresden Voters Approve New Business Licenses, Reject Ordinance Changes

Dresden voters approved a new business license requirement and sale of the town’s grader and rejected changes to the town’s land use and development ordinance regarding mobile homes during a special town meeting on Tuesday, May 24. The discussion among the more than 20 residents grew spirited at...
DRESDEN, ME
lcnme.com

Eleanor Martin

A graveside service for Eleanor Martin, who passed away on March 29, 2022, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro. Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Lady Eagles Sink the Mariners

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Oceanside 8-3 in Rockland on May 25. Grace Houghton collected the win. The Eagles plated four runs in the top of the first, highlighted by a two run single to Houghton. Lincoln added a run in the second, and three in the fourth. Payson Kaler hit a two run single, and Houghton a RBI single in the fourth.
Lifestyle
lcnme.com

Public Notice • Town of Damariscotta

The Town of Damariscotta will hold a Public Hearing on June 1, 2022, at 5:30 PM, at Damariscotta Town Hall, 21 School Street Damariscotta to discuss the acceptance of the Public Infrastructure CDBG Funds. The purpose of the grant is to reconstruct the storm water drainage on 455 feet of...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Maria Rita Fisher

Maria Rita Fisher, better known as Esa, passed on Feb. 20, 2022, her 56th birthday, surrounded by family and loved ones after her courageous four-year-long battle with cancer. Esa was born in Chicago, Ill. to Birute and Leonas Pabedinskas in 1966 and grew up within the loving and close-knit Lithuanian community, a heritage and foundation she was proud of. From her Chicago home, she ventured out to live in Utah to be close to friends before finding her life’s greatest adventure, JP Fisher, and making a home in Pemaquid. Together, they integrated their careers, families, love of music and life, and were happily inseparable until his death in 2017. Soon after JP passed, Esa received her cancer diagnosis and moved to Washington to find new adventures in her final years.
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Wiscasset Police Chief and Son Share College Graduation Day

Wiscasset Police Chief Lawrence Hesseltine and his son Gage shared an unforgettable day on Thursday, May 12, when they both graduated from Central Maine Community College with presidential honors. Chief Hesseltine received a degree in criminal justice while 20-year old Gage, received an associate’s degree in building construction technology.
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls 4×800, and Ames win MVC titles

Boothbay-Wiscasset girls won the Mt.Valley Conference 4×800 relay championship on May 26 at Lisbon High School. The girls won in 12:10 with Julia Truesdell, Emme Harris, Grace Campbell and Maddie Orchard running a leg. Kayden Ames won the MVC discus championship with a throw of 142’10”. Ames was MVC...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 185 calls for service for the period of May 17-24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,040 calls for service. May 17, Jennica E. Miller, 30, of Friendship, was arrested on three warrants, two out of Knox County for violating condition of release and violation of bail and one out of Sagadahoc County for failure to appear, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Lincoln baseball and softball split games with Erskine

Lincoln Academy softball defeated Erskine Academy in Newcastle on May 26. Payson Kaler struck out 14 in the win. H. Huff took the loss for Erskine. Grace Houghton, Nicole Hammond and Olivia Stiles had two hits each for Lincoln and Lafrenaye a two run double for LA. B. Barrett hit a double and single and K. Kutniewski and K. Barrett a single each.

