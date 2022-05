AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were arrested after police seized a large amount of drugs, several guns and over $23,000 in cash during a raid at a home in Beaver County. Ambridge police said they were called for an "unwanted subject in an apartment" on Friday, who turned out to have warrants. While officers were there, police said there were several guns out in plain view. Police came back with a search warrant and said they seized over two kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and marijuana along with nearly $23,000 in cash. Officers also found several guns, including an AR-15, AK-47...

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO