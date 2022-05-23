ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, PA

Fence, trailer damaged in tractor incident

By Brett Crossley
 4 days ago
Millville, Pa. — A 71-year-old man in Millville was charged with two misdemeanors after State Police said he destroyed property with a tractor.

According to a release from Bloomsburg State Police, Richard Young used the vehicle to push a trailer off a property line. Young allegedly damaged a fence in the process, causing approximately $1,000 worth of damages.

Young was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and defiant trespassing. A public court summary shows Young is scheduled to appear in court on June 21 for a preliminary hearing.

