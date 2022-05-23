Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson, Warren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Camden and southeastern Glynn Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Woodbine, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and Dover Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

CAMDEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO