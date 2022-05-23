ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emanuel County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Johnson, Warren, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-23 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Camden and southeastern Glynn Counties through 1145 AM EDT At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Woodbine, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sea Island and Dover Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Edgefield; Fairfield; Greenwood; Lancaster; Laurens; Newberry; Saluda; Spartanburg; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 275 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER EDGEFIELD FAIRFIELD GREENWOOD LANCASTER LAURENS NEWBERRY SALUDA SPARTANBURG UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

