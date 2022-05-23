ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Mike Matheson: Posts new career bests

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Matheson garnered 11 goals and 20 assists, both career highs, in 74 games this season, inducing...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Snaps out of slump

Franco went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Marlins. Franco did most of his damage in the opening frame, smacking an RBI double and coming around to score. It marked his first multi-hit effort since May 9, during which time he hit just .051 with one RBI and three runs scored in 11 starts. Overall, Franco has maintained a .267/.294/.422 line across 170 plate appearances.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Unlikely to return in serires

Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) against Colorado per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless they're able to advance past Colorado. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists during the regular season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Payton Henry: Back to minors

Henry was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Henry had been serving as Miami's backup catcher behind Jacob Stallings. However, the team selected Willians Astudillo's contact Wednesday, in turn lessening the need for Henry. Across 35 plate appearances with Miami, Henry hit .143/.314/.143.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: Losing work with Kyle Lewis healthy

Ford is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. With Kyle Lewis (knee) making his return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and serving as Seattle's designated hitter, Ford's time as a regular in the Mariners lineup looks to be over. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third game in a row.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Named to All-NBA First Team

Jokic was named to the All-NBA First Team on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. This news is unsurprising given that Jokic earned his second consecutive MVP award this season. This marks his third First Team All-NBA selection, with him first earning the accolade in 2018-19. During this regular season, Jokic appeared in 74 games and averaged 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds -- both career highs -- 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks. He also shot a career-high 58.3 percent from the field. During the five-game first-round series against the Warriors, he averaged 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 6

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 against the Heat. Smart played through the ankle injury during Game 5, though he saw just 24 minutes and posted five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists. It's possible his availability comes down to a game-time call, and an absence could lead to more minutes for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Kris Letang
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kyle Isbel: Late scratch Tuesday

Isbel was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks for precautionary reasons due to mild illness symptoms, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Isbel was penciled in to start in center field Tuesday, but he was removed from the lineup an hour before first pitch. The 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status. Dairon Blanco will start in center field in his place.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Falcons' Nick Thurman: Bigger role on tap

Thurman will likely play a larger role at right defensive end for the Falcons next season after the team released John Cominsky on Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Thurman signed a contract with Atlanta in January after joining the team's practice squad last October and appeared in...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Scratched from lineup

LeMahieu was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles for undisclosed reasons. LeMahieu was on the bench Monday but was originally supposed to lead off and play third base Tuesday. Aaron Hicks will jump up into the leadoff spot in his absence, while Marwin Gonzalez enters the lineup at the hot corner. Whether LeMahieu is dealing with anything which could develop into a long-term absence is not yet clear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Yankees' Rob Brantly: Designated for assignment

Brantly was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. The 32-year-old signed with the Yankees over the weekend as catching depth but has quickly been removed from the 40-man roster with Kyle Higashioka (illness) and Joey Gallo (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list. Brantly appeared in one game during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Everyday role opens up

Taylor is starting in right field and batting cleanup Tuesday against San Diego. The 27-year-old already started four of the past five games in center field over Lorenzo Cain, but he's now likely to operate as Milwaukee's primary right fielder after Hunter Renfroe (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Taylor got off to a slow start this season, but he's come alive of late and is 7-for-16 with two home runs, seven RBI and three runs over his past four appearances.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Not starting Tuesday

Harrison will sit Tuesday against Boston, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports. Harrison sits for the second game in a row after previously making three straight starts. He hasn't earned a true everyday role this season, as he's hitting just .179/.258/.286. Leury Garcia will start at second base.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Returns from bereavement list

Molina (personal) was activated from the bereavement list and is starting at catcher and batting sixth Thursday against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina will rejoin the Cardinals after spending the three-day minimum on the bereavement list. The 39-year-old has a .273/.273/.455 slash line with two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Daniel Vogelbach: Lands on injured list

Vogelbach was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. The 29-year-old started Monday after missing three straight games with an injury to his lower body, and he's now sidelined by a hamstring injury. Vogelbach will be eligible to return June 3, though it's unclear exactly how long he's expected to be sidelined. Michael Chavis is likely to see increased playing time during his absence.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Can't convert final out

Diaz (1-1) took the loss and blew the save during Tuesday's 13-12 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning. Diaz was brought in to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and was able to erase a leadoff single on a double play, but a walk and three singles immediately followed to give San Francisco a walk-off victory. The blown save is Diaz's third overall and second in his last three games. Diaz now possesses a 2.89 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 34:9 K:BB ratio in 18.2 innings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard again

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Giants. Lindor was one of the few bright spots for the Mets, as he went yard in the sixth inning to record his eighth homer of the season. He has three home runs in his last 11 starts, also collecting 12 RBI and 13 runs scored in that span. Overall, Lindor has a .250/.337/.443 line across 205 plate appearances this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy