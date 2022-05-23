ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y should you enter Boise’s Capitol Classic Kids Race? For good health, good causes

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
Hey, kids, rummage through the closet, dig out your favorite kicks and get ready to smash some pavement. The Capitol Classic Kids Race is coming up Saturday, June 4, a perfect opportunity to put your health and physical fitness in the forefront and have some fun while doing it.

Saint Alphonsus and Treasure Valley Family YMCA are “excited” for the return of the 38th annual race, according to a news release, which begins at 10 a.m. and is open to children ages 6-14 of all abilities.

The one-mile course starts at the Boise Depot, 2603 W. Eastover Terrace, and runs along Capitol Boulevard, ending at the Idaho Statehouse, with a celebration at Cecil D. Andrus Park. There is also an adaptive course available to ensure that children of all abilities can participate.

At the park celebration, all runners will receive an Olympic-style medal and a T-shirt, as well as refreshments.

Early registration is $25 at ymcatvidaho.org . Online registration closes at midnight June 1. In-person registration is available for $30 at Big Al’s, 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian, on June 2 from noon to 7:30 pm. Race packets can be picked up at Big Al’s that day.

There is no race-day registration.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Y’s Child Development Programs, which provide “opportunities, experiences, and relationships to stimulate a young child’s physical, social, cognitive, and emotional development,” according to its website .

For more information, go to ymcatvidaho.org . For those requiring financial assistance, email racedirector@ymcatvidaho.org.

