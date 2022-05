Fortnite is famous for its globally interactive community events, and recently the battle royale game hosted one that placed the destiny of two items in the hands of its players. The two items — simple party balloons and a bubble shield reminiscent of Halo 3 — had been in Fortnite’s vault, but this event allowed players to vote on which one would get unvaulted. In the end, most of the votes went to the balloons, a weapon that some say is perfect for the game’s Build mode, though it’s much less optimal than the shield for Zero Build mode players. This thought, along with complaints from players stating that such votes in the future should be split between the two modes, got me thinking about why Fortnite doesn’t operate that way — or at least not yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO