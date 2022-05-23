ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Joe’s Weather Blog: Impressive rains this week (MON-5/23)

By Joe Lauria
fox4kc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weekend actually worked out pretty well for the area. Saturday was a better day than I expected as the rain was confined north and west of the Interstate 35 corridor really and even that only lasted a couple of hours in the morning....

fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Leftover rain showers possible Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The overnight low will fall to the lower 50s. We could see some leftover rain showers Thursday. The high will only make it to the lower 60s. Skies will gradually clear out on Friday with the high getting closer to normal in the mid-70s. Get...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

History of Stroud's Oak Ridge Manor Restaurant & Bar in the Northland, Kansas City, Missouri

Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
kshb.com

There will be another few rounds of rain around this storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: Temperatures will be nearly steady at 60 degrees with a few showers. East winds 10-20 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: A few dry hours will be mixed with a couple bands of rain. There is a chance of a heavy thunderstorm. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 67°
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

It Used to Take 7 Hours to Go From Warrensburg to Clinton

It takes about 35-40 minutes to hop on Missouri 13 and go from Warrensburg to Clinton, but back in the day, it was an all-day journey. The Warrensburg and Clinton Stage Line departed Warrensburg at 7:00 AM every morning for the journey to Clinton. And if you were looking to go the other way, you were going to have to be a very early riser, because that service departed Clinton at 4:00 AM every morning so people could connect with all trains of the Pacific Railroad going east and west. According to their advertisement in the July 4, 1886 edition of the Warrensburg Journal that's been posted by the Johnson Country Missouri Historical Society on their Facebook page.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMBC.com

Several rounds of rain and storms in Kansas City area Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A storm system will move through the Kansas City area Tuesday, bringing several rounds of rain and storms. It's an Impact Day with 1-2" of rain is expected and a high of 61 degrees. Wednesday the rain will linger, with scattered showers and long breaks....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warnings#Blog#Temperature#Thunderstorms
KSNT

Heavy rain moves into Northeast Kansas and lingers through midweek

Clouds will be on the increase today ahead of our next system. Temperatures should be fairly pleasant, though, in the mid to upper 60s, this afternoon. There will be several chances for showers and a few storms as we start of this week with rain beginning later this afternoon and lingering through early Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox4kc.com

Recipe: Creamy cheesy corn dip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Culinarian Lauren Lane is in the FOX4 Kitchen with Kim Byrnes to show you this delicious dip to take to your next summer party. Not only does it taste great, but it only takes 20 minutes to make!. Ingredients. 2 tablespoons butter. 8 oz. cream...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri State Fair Bud Stage Talent Line Up Set

A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
SEDALIA, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Life In KC Worth Less Than 100 Bucks?!?

A tragic killing leaves another family heartbroken . . . They reveal that the homicide was motivated by a paltry amount. Check the money line . . . Quintin Dewberry, 26, died Wednesday, May 18, when he was shot and killed no where near his home. His mother said it was over a $100 debt.
KANSAS CITY, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Italian Sausage Co. serves housemade sausage and serious sandwiches in Gladstone, Missouri

On North Oak Trafficway sits a tiny storefront in a quiet strip center dotted with picnic tables with large green umbrellas where people are eating lunch – because there is no room to sit down inside. That’s how you know the food is good at The Italian Sausage Co., a mini-Italian market, East Coast deli and handmade sausage counter in Gladstone, Missouri, just 15 minutes from Downtown Kansas City.
GLADSTONE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy