NEW YORK -- A driver is now facing charges after police say she killed a 1-year-old girl walking with her mother Thursday on Staten Island. Shannon Cucozza, 40, was charged with failure to yield and not exercising due care. Police said Cucozza stayed on the scene after hitting 1-year-old Lian Mashni and her mother just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Scarboro Avenue and Abbott Street in Rosebank.Investigators said a commercial vehicle may have been parked in a way that made it difficult for Cucozza to see them. "I went to the lady. She told me it wasn't her fault. It wasn't...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO