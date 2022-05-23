ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibernian sign 37-year-old Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall

 4 days ago
Hibernian have announced the signing of Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on a two-year contract.

The 37-year-old, who has won 47 caps for the national team, will join the Easter Road club upon expiry of his deal with QPR at the end of next month.

Marshall will vie for the gloves with Matt Macey and Kevin Dabrowski, and recently-appointed manager Lee Johnson is looking forward to working with the veteran.

“I’d like to offer David a very warm welcome,” Johnson told Hibs’ website. “He’s an excellent goalkeeper and actually a player that I’ve tried to sign before.

“His experience will be invaluable for us both on and off the pitch. It’s vital that our senior players aren’t just great characters, but also help us set the standard around the training ground and on matchdays.

“He is a fantastic addition to this squad, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Head of recruitment Ian Gordon believes Marshall, who played for Scotland at last summer’s European Championships, will bring some valuable experience to a relatively young squad.

“We have a young, talented, ambitious team, but we know that if we want to be successful, we need to have a good balance in terms of experience and leadership, and David Marshall fits that mould perfectly,” he said.

“He is a real professional, who will push on the other keepers and really help accelerate the development of our younger goalkeepers like Murray Johnson.”

