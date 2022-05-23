ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Longtime Kingsport official announces retirement

By Mackenzie Moore
 4 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City Attorney Mike Billingsley dedicated 28 years to the City of Kingsport. On Monday, the longtime city leader announced his retirement set for May 31.

A release from the city detailed Billingsley’s work, revealing he joined the City of Kingsport in 1994 as the city attorney and even stepped in as interim city manager twice during his career. He served under six mayors, five city managers and dozens of alderman and alderwomen.

“I’ve loved every minute of my time in Kingsport, even the down times,” Billingsley stated in a news release. “It’s a great community and I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve worked with. They’re great people.”

Downtown Johnson City stabbing leads to arrest

The Nashville native earned his law degree from the University of Tennessee and spent many years representing public agencies in his private practice. After nearly 30 years in Kingsport, however, it is not on his agenda to move away from the Model City.

Instead, he and his family intend to use their free time traveling.

“I love our country and I plan on seeing more of it. There’s plenty of places I’ve not been yet,” Billingsley said.

City Manager Chris McCartt worked with Billingsley for almost three decades and commended him for his service during a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the release stated.

“I have worked with Mike for 25 years and if I could sum his career up in one word, it would be ‘dedicated,’” McCartt said. “Mike has dedicated himself to the city for nearly 30 years and he has played a significant role in countless projects, often behind the scenes. I wish him all the best in retirement.”

