99 Restaurants launch Folded Flag Foundation fundraiser

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub announced Monday the launch of their first-annual fundraiser for The Folded Flag Foundation. The fundraiser will run from Monday, June 6 through Monday, July 4 at all 101 Ninety Nine locations across New England and Upstate New York.

The Folded Flag Foundation is a nationwide organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to spouses and children of U.S. military personnel who have died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations since September 11, 2001. As a result of corporate sponsorships like that provided by the Ninety Nine, 100% of every dollar donated to the Folded Flag Foundation goes to Gold Star families with no administrative costs.

“We are excited to launch our first annual fundraiser for The Folded Flag Foundation at our Ninety Nine locations this year. We are confident that our guests with the effort of our team members will show tremendous generosity as we raise funds for spouses and children of our nation’s fallen heroes, and support them as they deserve,” said Ninety Nine CEO, Craig W. Barber.

Guests can donate to The Folded Flag Foundation in-person or online. Guests who dine in will receive a $5 off $25 coupon for every $5 donation, which will be valid through July 31. Those who order online can add a $5 donation to their cart using the code “$5-FFF” at checkout and immediately receive $5 off their online order through July 4.

The Folded Flag Foundation provides scholarships and grants to qualifying spouses of fallen heroes and children to support their pathway to success by covering a wide range of living expenses and educational needs from kindergarten through college, as well as trade schools.

