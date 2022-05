P6 as my daily driver (5G) P4 as my camera (unlimited Google photos + it's so small!) On a side note, has anyone else gotten what's described as "cyber sickness"? It's from too much screen time, but I'm thinking I've been getting bouts of vertigo because I'm constantly switching between a 90hz screen and a 60hz screen. It only started happening recently, and I thought I was just tired, but it happens whenever I'm looking at my Note 10+. I'm thinking there's something there, as I've always looked at screens all day, and the only time I've gotten dizzy spells is when I've been actively and constantly switched from one refresh rate to another for whatever reason.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO