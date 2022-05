LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Beatrice Humane Society may seem like an odd recipient of a Lincoln fundraiser, but the group does a lot of work beyond the city in its name. “We did over 1,100 adoptions last year. Over 600 of those were done in Lincoln,” Vice Chair Timoree Klinger said. “We have a lot of supporters in Lincoln who come to Beatrice to adopt animals from us.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO