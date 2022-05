New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will provide Thomas Thuchel with £200 million to spend in what is set to be a chaotic summer in West London. Tuchel’s side are set to lose several players as their contracts will run out, meaning it will be in dire need of bolstering. The defensive areas will be particularly threadbare, with Antonio Rudiger seemingly agreeing a move to Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso all appear close to signing for Barcelona.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO