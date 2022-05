As I kid, Optimus Prime was the toy I desperately wanted but never had, and Lego was practically the reason for my existence. It's perhaps strange, then that I never thought, 'would that there were a Lego Optimus Prime.' But almost 40 years later, Lego themselves have finally had that brainwave it, and the result is perhaps the greatest 80s toy that was never created (no hyperbole whatsoever).

LEGO ・ 12 DAYS AGO