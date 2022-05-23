ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley County, IN

Frye: Ripley County students receive educator scholarship

By Josh Myers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATEHOUSE (May 20, 2022) – Ripley County students preparing to become teachers are among this year's recipients of the state's Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg). The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation supported by Frye, awards $7,500 per year to...

Ashley Wehner Named Ivy Tech Madison President’s Award for Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction

Ivy Tech Madison has more than 50 dual credit instructors at high schools throughout Jefferson and Switzerland Counties. MADISON, Ind. – Ashley Wehner, agriculture teacher at Switzerland County High School, has been selected as the recipient of the Ivy Tech Madison campus’ inaugural President’s Award for Excellence in Dual Credit Instruction. On June 8th in Carmel, Wehner will be recognized by Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, as one of 19 statewide recipients. Wehner’s academic and teaching accomplishments will also be highlighted. The evening will conclude with the announcement of the 2022 Statewide Award recipient. “Our dual credit faculty work tirelessly to ensure high quality, post-secondary aligned, content and instructional delivery” said Dr. Rebecca Rahschulte, Vice President of K-14 Initiatives & Statewide Partnerships, “We are honored to be able to recognize dual credit instructors throughout the state through this prestigious award.” Wehner was nominated by an Ivy Tech faculty member for her energetic teaching style, creative classroom engagement, and the relationships she develops with her colleagues and her students. “I was very shocked and speechless when I learned I was receiving this award. I was so surprised that I had to read the e-mail several times!” she said. Andrea McDole, director of K-14 initiatives at the Ivy Tech Madison campus, said this award is similar to one presented to full-time and adjunct faculty at Ivy Tech and is one of the most important awards at Ivy Tech Community College. “We are pleased to honor Ashley as the first recipient of this prestigious award,” she said, “Ashley represents the outstanding commitment and the dedication our dual credit faculty have to bringing college to students, opening the door for opportunities that students might never have imagined.” A graduate of Purdue University with a bachelor of science in agriculture education, Wehner has been teaching dual credit courses at SCHS for the past seven years. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in career and technical education from Purdue University. “I decided as a freshman in high school while taking agriculture classes that I wanted to become a teacher,” she said, “As a high school student, the classroom was my home away from home, and FFA changed me. I was a quiet kid and it really got me out of my shell. I even ran to become an FFA state officer.” In addition to teaching, Wehner is a Switzerland County FFA advisor and works with students through the National FFA organization. She volunteers with the Switzerland County 4-H program, is president of the Switzerland County Extension board and is a member of Wirt Baptist Church. She is also the coowner of Family Time Catering, and raises her own herd of Shorthorn cattle. Wehner teaches 5 dual credit classes in agriculture at SCHS, resulting in as many as 15 college credits for high school students. Students participating in these classes can also earn degrees while in high school, including the agribusiness management certificate and the horticulture/landscape management certificate. They can complete an associate degree in agriculture at nearby Ivy Tech campuses, or transfer their credit to other institutions. Students can begin earning dual credit from Ivy Tech as early as their freshman year of high school. “Dual credit gives students a great opportunity to work on their college education in high school, and it saves them time and money,” Wehner said, “A lot of our students will have to work full time after high school, and this gives them a foundation to build on. I encourage my students to take as many dual credit classes as they can, whether that is my agriculture classes or English and math. They really give students a boost.” SCHS has 7 teachers that offer 27 dual credit classes. This year, 24 SCHS seniors have earned Ivy Tech degrees through a combination of dual credit classes at SCHS and dual enrollment courses at Ivy Tech Madison. Ivy Tech Madison has more than 50 dual credit instructors at high schools throughout Jefferson and Switzerland Counties, as well as the Southeastern Career Center and Indiana Digital Learning School. During the 2021-2022 school year, Ivy Tech Madison awarded nearly 8,000 college credit hours to 1,010 dual credit high school students, saving families more than $1 million dollars in tuition costs. Wehner realizes the impact her classes can have for students. “While agriculture is my passion and is what I teach on a day-to-day basis, I hope my students gain more from my class than just how to grow crops, raise livestock and conserve natural resources. I strive to help them develop their leadership skills, grow as individuals, and practice lifelong career skills necessary to create the future they want and deserve.” About Ivy Tech Community College Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degree and short-term certificate programs, and trainings that align to the needs of the community. The College also offers courses and associate degree programs that seamlessly transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a Bachelor’s degree.
MADISON, IN
WOMEN’S GIVING CIRCLE GRANTS $15,600 TO FOUR LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

PHOTO CAPTION: Representatives of the 2021 Women’s Giving Circle Grants received their awards at the Community Foundation office (416 West Street, Madison) on April 29, 2022. Pictured are (from left): Front Row: Women’s Guiding Circle Member Kathy Crafton; Larry Truax, Englishton Park Presbyterian Ministries; Stephanie Brawner, Southwestern Middle/High School; Women’s Guiding Circle Member & Grants Chair Jane Williams; and Kim Taylor, Jefferson County Transitional Services/Ruth Haven. Back Row: Tom Lowry, Janet Huber Lowry, and Tabitha Tolbert, PFLAG. (Photo Courtesy of the Women’s Giving Circle.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Local News from Friday, May 27th, 2022

EVERY WEEK TUESDAY 5PM-7PM FRIDAYS MORNINGS 9AM-11AM @ CLEARING HOUSE AT 100 EAST 2ND ST DOWNTOWN MADISON. Spring Old Court Days are back! Around the Courthouse in Historic Downtown Madison. 27th May at Historic Downtown Madison. 2022 Mayor's Movies in the Park. 27th May at Bicentennial Park.
MADISON, IN
Chip seal preservation begins next week on S.R. 356 in Jefferson and Scott Counties

The road will be closed while this project is ongoing. JEFFERSON/SCOTT COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to begin chip seal operations next week on S.R. 356 in Jefferson and Scott Counties. Work will take place starting as early as Wednesday, June 1, between S.R. 62 and the east junction of S.R. 203 in Lexington. State Road 356 will close daily from approximately 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while work is in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Local News from Thursday, May 26th, 2022

Promoting recreation, connecting communities, and stimulating economic development. One project starts next week other one starts late June. Kentucky’s participation is expected to have a positive impact for those involved in Gov. Beshear’s Everybody Counts initiative. This crash took place in March. Celebrating 10 years. Events. EVERY WEEK...
MADISON, IN
Save That Sash Window Workshop - June 17 & 18

Learn how to preserve and protect historic wood windows at a June 17 – 18 workshop in Madison, Indiana. Participants in the Save That Sash event will take guided tours of Madison’s National Historic Landmark District on Friday. On Saturday five experts will teach how to care for, maintain, and preserve old wooden windows. Register by June 15 online at bit.ly/savethatsash. The cost is $50 per person and includes all materials and supplies and lunch on Saturday.
MADISON, IN
Investigation into popular peanut butter expanding to companies who use it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The CDC and FDA investigations into a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington has expanded, with more companies recalling their products made with Jif. Smucker announced a voluntary recall earlier...
FRANKFORT, KY
Indiana State Police Investigating Death of Inmate at Jennings County Jail

Thursday Morning, May 26, 2022, Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were requested to investigate the death of an inmate that was housed at the Jennings County Jail in North Vernon, Indiana. Shortly after 7:30 am, Corrections Officers with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office located a female inmate, Sandra...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
Update: Driver Involved in March Crash Arrested on Related Charges

Recently, the twenty-year old driver of a vehicle involved in a crash in March of 2022 that resulted in the passengers of the vehicle being seriously injured was arrested on charges related to the crash. On March 15, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, a silver 2012 Hyundai passenger car being...
SEYMOUR, IN
Bridge work continues next week on I-65 NB in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.— Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to continue bridge repairs on I-65 NB next week in Jackson County. Additional work is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday (May 31 and June 1) between MM 49 and MM 50 near Seymour. Motorists can expect northbound lane and ramp...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
LOCAL SPORTS MAY 23, 2022

Any missing sports scores or stories email news@953wiki.com. Southwestern's softball season ends with a 10-3 loss to North Decatur in the Class 2A Sectional. Ashley Fulton 3-4, R Emily Hatton 2-3, RBI, R Morgan Mahoney 2-4, R Riley Scroggins 1-3, 2RBI Breona Brewer 1-3 Ashley Fulton (L) 5.1 IP, 7ER, 11H, 8K, 2BB Rebels end at 12-17.
CARMEL, IN
Final ORVC Conference Numbers for Spring Sports

Milan 8-4 8-5 Switzerland County 7-5 10-11 CONGRATULATIONS TO COACH DAN THURSTON AND THE SOUTHWESTERN REBELS. ________________________________________________________________________________. Softball. Varsity Standings - FINAL ORVC Overall. Rising Sun 9-1 18-3 South Ripley 8-2 16-3 Switzerland County 7-3 11-6 Southwestern 3-7 12-16 Jac-Cen-Del 2-8 5-14 Milan 1-9 2-14 Shawe Memorial not competing in...
MADISON, IN
NO INJURIES IN 2 VEHICLE CRASH IN RIPLEY COUNTY

(PHOTOS COURTESY OF FRIENDSHIP FIRE DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK) At approximately 07:54 on May 24,2022 the Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. was dispatched for a multi vehicle accident in the area of County Road 800 South and Benham Road. Upon arrival, there were two vehicles involved and one inverted. All the involved individuals were out of the vehicles upon our arrival. 5 patients were evaluated, one patient was transported while the other 4 refused transport. Also assisting on scene, Indiana State Police, Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Ripley County EMS.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Hanover Police Arrest Two on Various Charges

Both have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. (Courtesy Hanover Police/JCSD) On May 21st, 2022 Hanover Officers executed a traffic stop and arrested John Cline, 38 of North Vernon. John was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, L5 Felony, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, L6 Felony and Possession of Paraphernalia. Also...
HANOVER, IN

