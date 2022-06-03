ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox: Monkeypox cases around the world

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

June 3 (Reuters) - Over 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. read more

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed five cases as of June 3.

EUROPE

* AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 10 by May 31.

* CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of five as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed first case on May 23 and a total of three as of June 3.

* FINLAND confirmed its first case on May 27.

* FRANCE had confirmed 33 cases by June 1.

* GERMANY reported the first case on May 20 and a total of 33 by May 29.

* HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31.

* IRELAND confirmed its first case on May 28, and is suspecting a second one.

* ITALY had detected 20 cases as of June 1 since its first on May 19, and is suspecting one more.

* LATVIA confirmed first case on June 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PINpf_0fnN1n4z00
A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus, is seen at 50X magnification on day four of rash development in 1968. CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

* The NETHERLANDS, which reported first case on May 20, had confirmed 40 of them as of June 2.

* NORWAY reported its first case on May 31.

* PORTUGAL confirmed five new cases on June 3, bringing the total to 143.

* SLOVENIA has reported two cases since its first one on May 24.

* SPAIN confirmed 13 new cases on June 2, bringing the total to 156.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of five by June 2.

* SWITZERLAND confirmed its first case on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had confirmed 183 cases as of June 1.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21.

* MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES reported three cases on May 30, bringing the total to four after its first on May 24. read more

AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA confirmed its first case on May 27.

* CANADA had confirmed 58 infections as of June 2.

* MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 21 cases in 10 states by June 2.

Compiled by Andrey Sychev, Louise Rasmussen and Alizee Degorce in Gdansk Editing by Milla Nissi and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
deseret.com

Omicron variants BA.4 and BA. 5 cause surge in deaths and cases in Portugal

The new omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, are driving a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Portugal. Driving the news: In Portugal on Wednesday, more than 26,000 new cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths were recorded — the highest number of deaths since February, when 51 people died, per The Guardian. This wave, which began in April, is responsible for 1,455 deaths.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Ireland
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Nature.com

COVID-19 vaccination mandates and vaccine uptake

We evaluate the impact of government-mandated proof of vaccination requirements for access to public venues and non-essential businesses on COVID-19 vaccine uptake. We find that the announcement of a mandate is associated with a rapid and significant surge in new vaccinations (a more than 60% increase in weekly first doses), using the variation in the timing of these measures across Canadian provinces in a difference-in-differences approach. Time-series analysis for each province and for France, Italy and Germany corroborates this finding. Counterfactual simulations using our estimates suggest the following cumulative gains in the vaccination rate among the eligible population (age 12 and over) as of 31 October 2021: up to 5 percentage points (p.p.) (90% confidence interval, 3.9"“5.8) for Canadian provinces, adding up to 979,000 (425,000"“1,266,000) first doses in total for Canada (5 to 13 weeks after the provincial mandate announcements); 8 p.p. (4.3"“11) for France (16 weeks post-announcement); 12 p.p. (5"“15) for Italy (14 weeks post-announcement) and 4.7 p.p. (4.1"“5.1) for Germany (11 weeks post-announcement).
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Argentina
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
contagionlive.com

COVID-19 Expectations on the Rollout of the Booster Shots

Medical professionals discuss how they affect immunity as well as the necessity of these additional vaccinations. COVID-19 booster shots play a critical role in protecting against infection, hospitalization, and death related to COVID-19 infection, according to infectious disease experts who participated in a recent Contagion Peer Exchange panel, moderated by Peter Salgo, MD, professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York City, New York. However, the panelists added that achieving herd immunity with vaccination may be difficult with the widespread vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to vaccines in developing countries. The panelists reviewed the importance of COVID-19 booster shots for promoting durable immunity, the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination on the individual and public health levels, and the role of booster shots in protecting against new virus variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Time is running out for Russia, German economy minister says

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Germany must work harder to reduce its energy-dependence on Russia but Western sanctions in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are still taking a heavy toll on the Russian war machine, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. "The Russian economy is collapsing," Habeck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
BBC

Denmark votes to drop EU defence opt-out in 'historic' referendum

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9% of voters, sent "a very important signal"...
POLITICS
Reuters

No more bambinos? Italy's firms move to tackle birth crisis

CARTIGLIANO, Italy, June 1 (Reuters) - Businesses in the sleepy Italian town of Cartigliano are so worried about its declining birth rate and lack of workers that they have begun paying families' nursery school fees and childcare costs to spur them to have more babies. Cartigliano, a town of 3,800...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Italy drops all travel restrictions

Italy has now joined a number of European countries in dropping all Covid-related travel restrictions.From 1 June, visitors no longer need to show proof of being fully vaccinated, nor a negative Covid test if they’re not double-jabbed.The passenger locator form had already been dropped a month prior, on 1 May.Before the new rules came into play, travellers had to show either evidence of being fully vaccinated; a negative test; or proof of having recovered from Covid-19 within the previous 180 days.Now that these restrictions have been scrapped, Italy joins Vietnam, Croatia and Iceland, among others, in reinstating a pre-pandemic travel...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

464K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy