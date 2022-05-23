ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Officer and driver injured in a crash in front of a Miami-Dade high school

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A driver and a Miami-Dade police officer in a marked cruiser collided in front of Miami Southridge Senior High School early Monday.

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, Miami-Dade police said.

According to investigators, the officer was traveling north on Southwest 114th Avenue. A driver in a Subaru made a left turn to the school and into the path of the officer, police said.

Helicopter TV news video shows the police car, with front-end damage, against a pole near the sign in front of the high school at 19355 SW 114th Ave. A white car with front-end damage can be seen on the nearby road.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC Miami

Shooting Investigation Underway in NE Miami Neighborhood

Police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place Friday in a northeast Miami neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Northeast 74th Street, with markers indicating several gunshots being fired in the area. Police have not released details on the incident at this time,...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Subaru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Miami PD identifies man shot at by officers after they witnessed him strike 2 women with van

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department has identified the man they say hit two women with his vehicle before officers fired shots at him. Jerry Sanders is facing several charges, including premeditated attempted murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Assistant Chief Cherise Gause said it all happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they responded to a domestic violence call made by woman. When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire. Then, responding officers said they witnessed Sanders driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle. As a result, two officers fired shots at him. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The Sanders and the woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police were not able to say the relationship between the three. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting. The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for 14-old-year girl who went missing in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old. Katherine Roig was last seen on Tuesday near the 67th 16400 Block of Northwest Ave. at around 4 p.m. She was wearing a black/red sweater, black jeans, black/ white/red Nike sneakers and was carrying a dark colored duffel bag before she went missing.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3 die after car crashes into front of home in Miami, catches fire

MIAMI – A car crashed into the front of a home Wednesday morning in the city of Miami, killing three people and injuring two others, officials confirmed. The rollover crash was reported in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street. The car also caught fire after the crash.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

2 killed In I-95 Crash In Pompano Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach. Authorities said the vehicle crashed against a pole and became engulfed in flames after the collision. All northbound traffic was affected at the time. Traffic was being diverted to Cypress Creek Road until traffic homicide investigators clear the scene.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Shots fired at BSO prisoner transport vehicle in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies in the Pompano Beach district responded to a report Tuesday night of shots being fired at a BSO prisoner transport vehicle. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of South Dixie Highway. According to authorities, a BSO...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Cyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Davie

Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck and killed by a car in Davie Thursday morning. The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. near Nob Hill Road and State Road 84. Davie Police officials said the car was traveling north on Nob Hill Road when it struck the cyclist, who was crossing east on 84.
DAVIE, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
4K+
Followers
945
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy