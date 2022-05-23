Officer and driver injured in a crash in front of a Miami-Dade high school

A driver and a Miami-Dade police officer in a marked cruiser collided in front of Miami Southridge Senior High School early Monday.

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation, Miami-Dade police said.

According to investigators, the officer was traveling north on Southwest 114th Avenue. A driver in a Subaru made a left turn to the school and into the path of the officer, police said.

Helicopter TV news video shows the police car, with front-end damage, against a pole near the sign in front of the high school at 19355 SW 114th Ave. A white car with front-end damage can be seen on the nearby road.