Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday. May 23rd

weisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanya Taylor, age 55 of Cedar Bluff – Alias Writ of Arrest;. Jennifer Sharpe, age 47 of Centre –...

weisradio.com

weisradio.com

Centre Woman Arrested Following Auto Accident on Sewell Ferry Road

A Cherokee County woman was placed under arrest and transported to jail following a single vehicle crash around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Cedar Bluff Police Chief Brody Moses informed WEIS Radio News the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra left Sewell Ferry Road – crashed into a sign post with three signs – then struck a tree. The driver, identified as 19 year old Jade Pruitt of Centre, refused medical treatment and was subsequently placed under arrest – charged with DUI/Any Substance, with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and one count of the Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

State Troopers Investigating Accident Just North of Cedar Bluff Friday Morning

Alabama State Troopers are currently investigating an accident on Alabama Highway 9 in Cherokee County, where the driver apparently left the scene. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, troopers located the 2004 Mercedes along Highway 9 just north of Cedar Bluff around 4:00am Friday. The matter remains...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
hometownheadlines.com

CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia plus fire reports brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Honors for Rome Police Department’s K-9 Ash, handler Officer Josh Glover.

About this page: Updates from the Floyd County Jail three times a day: 4 and 8 a.m., and 8 p.m. The latest each day from the Bartow County Jail. Reports from the Polk County Jail (weekdays). Updates from Cartersville Police and Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services. Plus: Safety, crime-fighting tips.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Police Seeking Assistance of Public in Locating Suspects in Bypass Business Theft

Centre Police responded this week to a report of stolen merchandise, taken from one of the businesses located on the Chesnut Bypass. We spoke with the Centre Police Department Friday morning – and they informed us that the son of the late business owner stated that someone stole a new 7×16 double-axle trailer overnight Wednesday (May 25th) from the lot at 405 Chesnut Bypass and he turned over to law enforcement video and still pictures of the theft in progress.
CENTRE, AL
AL.com

Man convicted in fatal Birmingham shooting that started as a dispute between kids, escalated to gunfire among adults

A 40-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the 2019 killing of another man when a fight between children escalated to gunfire among the parents. Anthony Burdette Taylor, 40, was initially charged with murder in the March 21, 2019, shooting death of 58-year-old Marcellous Blackmon. A Jefferson County jury found him guilty of a reduced charge of provocational manslaughter.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 25, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 25, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 20 unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Pilot Light Inc; 4th St. SE; catalytic converter; $300 May 22 theft of property – 4th degree, criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $357 Arrests May 24 Gardner, Ryan D; 29 resisting arrestattempt to elude police officertheft of property – 4th degreeunlawful possession of marijuana – 2nd degreereckless endangerment Martin, Kasey K; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Scott, Jeffery L; 42 burglary – 3rd degreeUsing false identity to avoid prosecution Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
allongeorgia.com

Jury Convicts Walker County mom of Involuntary Manslaughter for being high on drugs while 22 month old daughter died in car

On Friday May 20, 2022, Kyla Ann Padgett, a 25 year-old woman from LaFayette, Georgia was convicted by a Walker County jury of Involuntary Manslaughter for the death of her 22-month old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence presented at trial showed that on June 4, 2020, Kyla Padgett was using methamphetamine and marijuana while her young daughter was in her care. Padgett brought her daughter and a male friend to a wooded area approximately a mile from Padgett’s house, where the three spent the evening. Padgett placed her daughter to sleep in the cluttered backseat of her vehicle. Early in the morning on June 5, 2020, Padgett and her male friend fell asleep in the vehicle, with Padgett sleeping in the driver’s seat. Padgett’s daughter woke on multiple occasions, and Padgett repeatedly placed the young child in the backseat of the vehicle, unrestrained in any type of car seat, while Padgett slept in the front. The backseat where Ryleigh was placed by the defendant was full of various items including a bottle of whiskey and a knife.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
The Trussville Tribune

Pair of inmates die at Donaldson Correctional Facility

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has announced the death of two inmates at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer on Wednesday, May 25. Calenes Jones, 42, died of natural causes. Jones “was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a sentence for robbery and assault from a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden wins another term

With one of the largest majorities seen from Tuesday's primary election, Nick Welden secured another four years as DeKalb County's sheriff. Welden held 85.86% of the vote, or 10,548 votes in all, in the race. Craig White, a DeKalb County investigator, came in second place with 10.54% of the vote,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Man Arrested for Arson in Cartersville

According to a report by the Cartersville Police Department:. On Monday, May 23, 2022, at approximately 5:09 PM, police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of 106 South Tennessee Street, in reference to a dumpster on fire. When officers arrived on the scene they met with the Cartersville...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

One Caught in High-Speed Chase; Two Others Sought

A number of law enforcement agencies including Centre Police and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies took part in a high-speed chase Monday afternoon. According to Police Chief Kirk Blankenship, Investigator Randy Mayorga pulled over a car for speeding around 4:00pm on East Main Street close to Gossett, and the driver fled, reaching extremely high speeds, with the pursuit continuing toward the Georgia State Line. The vehicle, which managed to disappear, was found a short time later, with tracking dogs that had been brought in, helping to find one occupant of the vehicle.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 dead, 1 injured after home invasion, shooting in Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a home invasion and shooting in Carbon Hill, Alabama that left two people dead and another person injured. The Carbon Hill Police Department and the Walker County Sheriff's Office are investigating at a home near 4th Avenue NE and Marlin Jordan Road.
CARBON HILL, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County School Board Meeting For Wednesday May 25, 2022

The Cherokee County School Board held their regular meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was called to order and the opening prayer was directed toward the families of those affected by the recent Texas school shooting. Among the topics that were discussed and approved include the $14 Million construction project at...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Fire Reported on County Road 99 in DeKalb County Thursday Morning

At the request of DeKalb County 9-1-1, firefighters with the Tucker’s Chapel and Sand Rock departments were called out to provide assistance for a reported structure fire, located on County Road 99 in DeKalb County. That call went out at approximately 7:35am Thursday. We’ll have more information as it...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

