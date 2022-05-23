ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Mental Health CT: Yoga instructor talks about giving back to others

By Sara Tewksbury
 4 days ago

(WTNH) – Mental Health Connecticut is shining the spotlight on 31 Connecticut residents with unique backgrounds, experiences, and cultures as part of their #LetsFaceIt campaign to help understand the barriers people face and to learn how they make wellness a priority.

The goal of #LetsFaceIt is to share 31 different experiences, inspire others who are struggling, let them know they are not alone, and show that there are many different experiences with stigma and how those experiences impact our ability to health and to be healthy.

Vern Montoute, yoga instructor and founder of Peace of Royalty, shares her story about becoming a yoga teacher and how she works to give back to others. Suzi Craig, chief strategy officer at Mental Health Connecticut, talks about the Let’s Face It campaign as it wraps up, and the main takeaways as mental health awareness month wraps up at the end of May.

To learn more about the campaign, click here .

