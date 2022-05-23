ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Rochelle, NY

Alert Issued For Missing 21-Year-Old From New Rochelle

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3caD0y_0fnN05UB00
Jameson Arenas Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

Seen this missing person?

An alert has been issued by police as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old reported missing in Westchester for several days.

The New Rochelle Police Department released a photo of Jameson Arenas - also known as Kaitlyn G Arenas - who was reported missing by friends and family members on Friday, May 20.

Police said that Arenas was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 20 leaving an apartment building on Huguenot Street in New Rochelle.

Arenas was last seen wearing a peach hooded sweatshirt (the same as the photo above), dark-blue cargo pants, and white Nike Air Max Sneakers.

The missing person was described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 125 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding Arenas' whereabouts has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2362.

Click on the Facebook icon below to share this story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton. Rihanna Johnson, 16, was last seen near Hermitage Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Wednesday, May 25. She was wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and clear-framed sunglasses, police said. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Rochelle, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

23-Year-Old From Mount Vernon Sentenced For Fatally Shooting Man

A 23-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after admitting to shooting and killing another during an argument in the Hudson Valley, authorities announced. Mount Vernon resident Jonathan Jeanty has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a violent felony, for the 2020 shooting of a Yonkers man.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Daily Voice

Woman Charged With Threatening To Blow Up Passaic County School

A real estate agent was arrested after she threatened to blow up a Passaic County grammar school, authorities said Friday. Veronika L. Callirgos, 35, allegedly “became irate” during a phone conversation with an administrator at Prospect Park School No. 1 on Wednesday – a day after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed at a school in Uvalde, Texas.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Police#Arenas#Nike
PIX11

Bronx man stabbed to death, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting along Archer Street near Beach Avenue a few minutes past 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. They found Felix Figueroa, 28, unconscious, unresponsive and with stab wounds to […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Mineola Roadway Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car

An 86-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a driver while crossing a Long Island roadway, police said. In Mineola, the man was crossing 2nd Street at the intersection of Roosevelt Place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota that was being driven by a 60-year-old driver, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
280K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy