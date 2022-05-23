Alert Issued For Missing 21-Year-Old From New Rochelle

Jameson Arenas Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

An alert has been issued by police as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old reported missing in Westchester for several days.

The New Rochelle Police Department released a photo of Jameson Arenas - also known as Kaitlyn G Arenas - who was reported missing by friends and family members on Friday, May 20.

Police said that Arenas was last seen at approximately 2:30 p.m. on May 20 leaving an apartment building on Huguenot Street in New Rochelle.

Arenas was last seen wearing a peach hooded sweatshirt (the same as the photo above), dark-blue cargo pants, and white Nike Air Max Sneakers.

The missing person was described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 125 pounds. No other descriptive information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding Arenas' whereabouts has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department by calling (914) 654-2362.

