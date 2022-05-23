ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CPD arrested a driver for driving under the influence after crashing into a pole on Savannah Highway Monday early morning

By Monica Doyle
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SKc4_0fnN03ij00

Charleston, South Carolina – Monday early morning a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Savannah Highway, Charleston Police Department confirmed.

According to the incident report, the single-vehicle crash took place just after midnight around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wesley Drive and Savannah Highway.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was later arrested by the first responders for driving under influence.

The local authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the driver.

Shortly after the crash, crews arrived at the scene and started working in replacing the utility pole, a process that is expected to last several hours.

Due to the incident and the investigation that followed after the crash, all lanes of Savannah Highway between Wesley Road and West Harrison Road were closed and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Before 7 a.m., the area was reopened for traffic. However, one lane remained closed until the crews finish the utility pole replacement.

Once more details about the case are available, we will update the case. Stay with us for updates when available.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Woman arrested for assault, ramming motorcycle during argument

CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WCBD) – A woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged assault and damage to another person’s property during a Wednesday altercation. Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies around 7:35 p.m. responded to a disturbance report at a West Ashley residence. Melissa McNamee, 37, was recorded on video arguing with an unnamed man who […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

Man arrested for murder at North Charleston hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a man in connection to a Monday murder at the Economy Inn on Rivers Avenue. Corey Arthur White (42) has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Body Found In Parking Lot Of Goose Creek School, Police Investigating

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone found a body in the parking in the parking lot of a school Wednesday morning. According to police, just after 6 a.m. the department received a 911 call in reference to a body found in the parking lot of the Mevers School of Excellence. The […] The post Body Found In Parking Lot Of Goose Creek School, Police Investigating appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Single Vehicle Crash
live5news.com

Police respond to ‘serious collision’ on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are responding to a “serious motor vehicle collision” on Maybank Highway Wednesday morning. Authorities say the crash happened on Maybank Highway near Fenwick Hall Allee on Johns Island. Members of Charleston Police’s major accident investigation team are on...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD responding to ‘serious’ crash on Maybank Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are responding to a Wednesday morning crash that is snarling traffic on Johns Island. Charleston Police says the crash happened on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Allee. Traffic on Johns Island is restricted in both directions as responders work the scene. Police advise motorists to travel through alternate routes if […]
CHARLESTON, SC
cbs12.com

WATCH: Officers tackle large gator in parking garage

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CBS12) — How many people does it take to remove an alligator?. In Charleston, at least five. Video shared by the City of Charleston Police Department showed five brave souls from animal control, harbor patrol, and the Daniel Island Patrol hopping onto a gator that made its way into a parking garage this week.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
counton2.com

CPD working to identify man in car break-in investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man connected to an ongoing car break-in investigation. According to CPD, the break-ins have been reported in Downtown Charleston. Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Westbound lanes back open on Don Holt Bridge following crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Lanes are back open on the westbound side of the Don Holt Bridge following a crash late Tuesday morning. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. approximately one mile east of Exit 20. Plan Your Drive:...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
45K+
Followers
1K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy