CPD arrested a driver for driving under the influence after crashing into a pole on Savannah Highway Monday early morning

Charleston, South Carolina – Monday early morning a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Savannah Highway, Charleston Police Department confirmed.

According to the incident report, the single-vehicle crash took place just after midnight around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Wesley Drive and Savannah Highway.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was later arrested by the first responders for driving under influence.

The local authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the driver.

Shortly after the crash, crews arrived at the scene and started working in replacing the utility pole, a process that is expected to last several hours.

Due to the incident and the investigation that followed after the crash, all lanes of Savannah Highway between Wesley Road and West Harrison Road were closed and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

Before 7 a.m., the area was reopened for traffic. However, one lane remained closed until the crews finish the utility pole replacement.

Once more details about the case are available, we will update the case. Stay with us for updates when available.