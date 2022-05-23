ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DiDi Investors To Vote On US Delisting

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
DiDi Global Inc DIDI shareholders will vote to delist from the NYSE to get its services back on to Chinese app stores for the first time in almost a year. The plan to...

Didi Global Inc Didi
