Body of missing Miami man is found in water near cruise ship dock, Alaska troopers say

By Maddie Capron
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A man jumped from a docked cruise ship and vanished while swimming, Alaska officials said.

His body was found a day later.

William Anthony Rodriguez, a 32-year-old from Miami, was found dead Saturday, May 21, near a cruise ship dock, Alaska State Troopers said.

A day earlier, Rodriguez was swimming in front of a docked cruise ship in Skagway, officials said.

“(He) began to struggle in the area along the bow and then sank in the water,” Alaska State Troopers said in a report.

Search and rescue officials and divers began scouring the area at about 2:10 p.m. on Friday, May 20. The search continued into the next day.

“Search dogs tracked a human scent while searching the water near where the missing individual was last seen,” troopers said. “Divers searched the area in the water near the scent and located the body of the missing individual.”

Alaska State Troopers said next of kin have been notified.

Miami Herald

