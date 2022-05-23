Yuchai Power Generation Engine Gets Off-Road Tier 4 Emissions Certification

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, revealing YoY net revenue increased 38.8% to $17.2 million. The Q1 2022 financial results encompass a period reflecting only one month of contribution from UL Holdings Inc. ("Urbn Leaf"), which the company acquired on March 1, 2022, and no contribution from LPF JV Corporation ("Loudpack"), which the company acquired subsequent to quarter-end on April 4, 2022. The Loudpack and Urbn Leaf acquisitions have transformed the company into one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis enterprises in California.
Comments / 0