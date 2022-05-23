ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Yuchai Power Generation Engine Gets Off-Road Tier 4 Emissions Certification

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

China Yuchai International Limited's CYD model YCA05210-D40 has been certified for the off-road Tier 4 emission standards, to be implemented at the beginning of December...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are surging by more than 6% on Wednesday. Despite the strong move, the EV stock is still down more than 35% year-to-date and nearly 25% in just the last month. On Tuesday, Daiwa Capital maintained Tesla with an Outperform rating, but lowered the price target from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generation#Generator#Vehicles#Cyd#Gymcl#Scr#Nox#Pn
Benzinga

What Does The Recent String Of Tesla Price Target Cuts Suggest?

As Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock tumbled to a 10-month low, bullish sell-side analysts who had rallied behind the company and saw it as one waiting to explode began to backtrack. Some of them still remain committed to their Buy ratings but have tempered their expectations concerning the electric vehicle stock's trajectory.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

As American Natural Gas Prices Start To Converge With Europe's, A Hedged Bet On Them Going Even Higher.

One of the points Credit Suisse strategist Zoltan Poszar made in his "Breton Woods III" note last month was that in the wake of the war in Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia in response to it, commodities markets were becoming disrupted. Russia is the nearest supplier of natural gas, oil, and other commodities to much of Europe, and to the extent that Europe eschews Russian supplies, Europe would have to get its supplies from further afield. Similarly, Russia would have to ship its oil further away (to Asia), and much of the infrastructure required to completely rearrange pre-war trading patterns simply doesn't exist yet.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

4,100 ETH Worth $7M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,100.06 Ether ETH/USD worth $7,178,015, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,750.71), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Benzinga

How Dogecoin Looks Following Elon Musk-Fueled Mini-Rally

Dogecoin DOGE/USD spiked up more than 15% higher at exactly 11:27 a.m. on Friday when Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter Inc TWTR to say that the SpaceX merchandise will soon be available for purchase in Dogecoin. The surge lasted for two minutes and was followed by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

CubicFarm Systems Stock Slides After Overnight Marketed Offering

CubicFarm Systems Corp CUB revealed the price and terms of its overnight marketed public offering announced on May 26, 2022. The offering includes issuing unsecured convertible debenture units at C$1,000 per Debenture Unit and common shares at C$0.55/share for total gross proceeds of C$10 million. Each Debenture Unit will consist...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BIT Mining Clocks 40% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q1

BIT Mining Ltd BTCM reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 40.4% Q/Q to $296.7 million. BTCM reported a sharp increase of $294.1 million from $2.6 million in revenue in 1Q21. Revenues during 1Q22 primarily consisted of $272.3 million in revenue contribution from the mining pool business. The online total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

WTI and Brent crude oil break out of swing zone

In case you forgot, crude oil prices are still at astronomical prices. As of writing, WTI futures are trading at $114 per barrel, while Brent crude futures are trading at $117 per barrel. Over Thursday trading, both assets loaded more than 3% onto their already elevated prices. Higher prices are...
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Harborside Q1 Revenue Shows Solid Growth Of 38.8%, What About Adjusted EBITDA?

Harborside Inc. HBORF HBOR released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, revealing YoY net revenue increased 38.8% to $17.2 million. The Q1 2022 financial results encompass a period reflecting only one month of contribution from UL Holdings Inc. ("Urbn Leaf"), which the company acquired on March 1, 2022, and no contribution from LPF JV Corporation ("Loudpack"), which the company acquired subsequent to quarter-end on April 4, 2022. The Loudpack and Urbn Leaf acquisitions have transformed the company into one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis enterprises in California.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Toyota Cuts Production Plan For June Again

Toyota Motor Corp TM has cut its June global production plan for the second time in a week due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. The auto major cut production by 50,000 vehicles and now anticipates producing about 800,000 units in June. It has decided to suspend domestic factory line...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Ford To Pay $19.2M In Multi-State Settlement For False Advertising Claims

On Tuesday, the Iowa Attorney General's Office stated that Ford Motor Company F would pay $19.2 million to resolve allegations that it falsely represented real-world fuel economy and payload capacity for various hybrids and pickup trucks, reported Reuters. The multi-state settlement applies to 2013–2014 C-Max hybrids and 2011–2014 Super Duty...
IOWA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy