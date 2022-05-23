ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encounter Ministries to host Community Block Party

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
MABSCOTT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Community Block Party event has been announced for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The event, which will be hosted by Encounter Ministries, will be held at 101 Wiley Street in Mabscott, WV, and will feature several activities including free hotdogs, drinks, and cotton candy, all-day live music, free face painting, and more.

“We are looking to bring the community together and give everyone the opportunity to get to know our church,” says Pastor Steven Smith.

All are welcome to the celebratory event, which is set to take place from 11:00am to 5:00pm next weekend.

The event is one of many to be announced to correspond with the recent arrival of warmer temperatures and the winding down of the 2021-2022 school year.

Follow Lootpress for further coverage on upcoming local events and news developments.

