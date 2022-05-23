ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Parents speak out on new school development in Horizon West

By Annabelle Sikes
orangeobserver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Horizon West continues on its rapid path of growth and development, three new schools are on their way this fall to relieve numbers from the current elementary and middle schools in the area. Hamlin Elementary will relieve Water Spring and Whispering Oak elementaries; Panther Lake Elementary will relieve...

www.orangeobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Orange County Public Schools narrows superintendent search to three

The Orange County School Board has narrowed its search for Orange County Public Schools' next superintendent to three. With the assistance of the Florida School Boards Association, 15 applications were reviewed before naming Dr. Rafaela Espinal, Dr. Peter B. Licata and Dr. Maria F. Vasquez semifinalists for the position. Espinal...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Windermere, FL
Windermere, FL
Education
orangeobserver.com

FUMC preschool director Wendy Davis retiring

Wendy Davis has always had a passion for helping shape children’s futures through preschool and Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten education. She spent 14 years teaching in a classroom at the First United Methodist Learning Center Preschool, in Winter Garden, and then served as director for the last seven years. It’s time...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New School#Elementary Schools#Bullying#Water Spring#Castleview#Hamlin Middle School#Windermere High And#School Advisory Committee
villages-news.com

Police called to home in The Villages after altercation over care of child

Police were called to home in The Villages after an altercation over the care of a child. Officers responded Sunday morning to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Hilton Head Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages. John David Newell, 24, had reportedly been arguing with his grandmother over the care of his daughter, who is a minor. The Massachusetts native reportedly grabbed her by the arms, leaving behind bruises. Newell fled on foot when police arrived on the scene. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase. However, Newell resisted the officer’s efforts to handcuff him. Newell only cooperated after he was threatened with a non-lethal electronic control weapon.
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

After Uvalde shooting, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings makes plea to 'rethink' strategy on gun violence

Following the May 24 mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is calling for action. “Once again, we are saddened at the news of another mass school shooting," Demings said. "We grieve with and pray for the victims' families and all those impacted in Uvalde, Texas. It is past time for America to rethink its strategies in reducing gun violence if we truly want to stop these shootings from happening. Do you agree?”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
orangeobserver.com

Windermere High School: Valedictorian's speech

Today, I wanted to focus on what’s going on in our minds right now, because, ladies and gentlemen, this is it: We made it. And as we step in this new phase of our lives, I know there may be a lot running through your mind. You may be thinking about how you will miss your old routine or the people you’re used to seeing. But I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the fact that this is also one of the greatest opportunities for a restart that we will have in a while. Although you could argue that every day is a chance to restart things, and I couldn’t agree more. From the moment you wake up, you have the power to do things differently and to choose how you’re going to take on the challenges of everyday life. However, this time around, you’ll wake up during the next few months and likely be surrounded by people who are also moving into a new phase of their lives. We will all be trying to adapt to a new environment, a new routine, new people. It’s like one big restart.
WINDERMERE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere hosting May Food Truck Night

The event will take place from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Town Square Park. The town of Windermere is back with its monthly Food Truck Night this week. The May Food Truck Night is family and pet friendly, and encourages the community to come out and kick off the weekend in a safe and fun fashion.
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

What the Honk: Let’s be serious for a second

ORLANDO, Fla. – Doesn’t matter if I take a week off or just a few days, the honks are always in my inbox and ready to go. [TRENDING: Gas pump manipulators steal ‘millions of dollars’ in fuel --and it’s legal In Florida | ‘Our hearts go out:’ Central Florida schools react to Uvalde school shooting | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
TRAFFIC
orangeobserver.com

Mile markers posted on lake Loop Trail

St. Johns River Water Management District, Orange County Parks & Recreation, Lake County Parks & Trails and Friends of Lake Apopka have collaborated to update the mile-marker signs on the North Shore's Lake Apopka Loop Trail. The signs are placed at every half-mile from 0.0 at Magnolia Park in Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman allegedly attacks longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook

A woman allegedly attacked her longtime lady friend over posts on Facebook. Equilla Michelle Loretta Collins, 36, of Winter Garden was arrested on a charge of battery Tuesday at Dev’s Discount Beverage on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman who has...
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

‘We really struggle:’ Award-winning Lake County restaurant closing

CLERMONT, Fla. – Businesses in Lake County are being forced to shut their doors because of nationwide problems — workforce shortages and inflation. Uncle Kenny’s Barbecue in Clermont is one of those locations. The award-winning barbecue joint said it can’t get enough workers. “We really struggle...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy