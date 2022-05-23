Parents speak out on new school development in Horizon West

Today, I wanted to focus on what’s going on in our minds right now, because, ladies and gentlemen, this is it: We made it. And as we step in this new phase of our lives, I know there may be a lot running through your mind. You may be thinking about how you will miss your old routine or the people you’re used to seeing. But I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the fact that this is also one of the greatest opportunities for a restart that we will have in a while. Although you could argue that every day is a chance to restart things, and I couldn’t agree more. From the moment you wake up, you have the power to do things differently and to choose how you’re going to take on the challenges of everyday life. However, this time around, you’ll wake up during the next few months and likely be surrounded by people who are also moving into a new phase of their lives. We will all be trying to adapt to a new environment, a new routine, new people. It’s like one big restart.

WINDERMERE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO