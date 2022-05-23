Man in custody after standoff with police

EFFINGHMAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Effingham is in custody after a 15-hour standoff with police.

37-year-old Matthew Reissen, from Watson, faces charges for arson and and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police say he started lighting fires in his backyard, including a spot on route 37. Witnesses also say that he was throwing rocks at cars and threatening drivers with a large knife.

He was arrested after firing a weapon at police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.