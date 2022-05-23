Man in custody after standoff with police
EFFINGHMAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Effingham is in custody after a 15-hour standoff with police.
37-year-old Matthew Reissen, from Watson, faces charges for arson and and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Police say he started lighting fires in his backyard, including a spot on route 37. Witnesses also say that he was throwing rocks at cars and threatening drivers with a large knife.
He was arrested after firing a weapon at police.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 1