WESTCHESTER POSITIVES DECLINE 322 (8%) IN LAST WEEK TESTING –FIRST CONTAINMENT IN 8 WEEKS. 3,350 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID MAY 15-21. AVERAGE RATE OF THOSE TESTING POSITIVE: 10% DAILY. WESTCHESTER TOWNS SPREAD THE DISEASE MORE THAN THE CITIES OVER LAST 2 WEEKS.
WPCNR DAILY COVID REPORT. By John F. Bailey. UPDATED 12 NOON EDT May 23, 2022:. Westchester County residents volunteer testing at the average of 5,211 Lab Tests a day last week tested positive 10% of the tests with 376 infections of 4,928 tested Saturday. The total new positives last...whiteplainscnr.com
Comments / 0