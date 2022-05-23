ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WESTCHESTER POSITIVES DECLINE 322 (8%) IN LAST WEEK TESTING –FIRST CONTAINMENT IN 8 WEEKS. 3,350 TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID MAY 15-21. AVERAGE RATE OF THOSE TESTING POSITIVE: 10% DAILY. WESTCHESTER TOWNS SPREAD THE DISEASE MORE THAN THE CITIES OVER LAST 2 WEEKS.

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWPCNR DAILY COVID REPORT. By John F. Bailey. UPDATED 12 NOON EDT May 23, 2022:. Westchester County residents volunteer testing at the average of 5,211 Lab Tests a day last week tested positive 10% of the tests with 376 infections of 4,928 tested Saturday. The total new positives last...

LOWEST TEST QUANTITIES IN 2 WEEKS PRODUCE 386 NEW POSITIVES SUNDAY, 353 MONDAY A KNOCKOUT COVID COCKTAIL? OR “LIGHT AT END OF TUNNEL” POSITIVITY RATE STILL RUNS OVER 10% POSITIVE

WESTCHESTER & 8 COUNTIES AROUND NYC GENERATE 1,910 NEW INFECTIONS MONDAY, 2,020 SUNDAY. MID REGION AND LONG ISLAND PERCENTAGE IS 70% OF THE 2,779 POSITIVES IN NYC. WPCNR DAILY COVID. From the NY State Covid Tracker. Observation & Analysis by John F. Bailey. May 24, 2022:. Persons opting for Lab...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

