Junction City, KS

Officer-involved shooting in Junction City sends one man to hospital

By Michael Dakota
 4 days ago

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An officer-involved shooting Sa turday in Junction City is being investigated by The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) .

On Saturday, May 21, a woman called the Junction City Police Department to report a man waving a gun, threatening her and another woman in the 700 block of West 11th Street in Junction City.

One person dead after Sunday morning crash

Officers went to the area and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description. Police said they chased the man on foot. During the chase, the police said they saw the man had a gun and observed him pointing the gun at them.

The Junction City Police Department issued a statement saying that when an officer caught up to the man, between two houses in the 600 block of West 11th, an officer fired at the man during a confrontation. Police said they rendered medical help to the man, who was identified as Carlton Solton, Jr. 36, of Junction City.

Solton was transported to Geary Community Hospital, then later flown to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. Solton is in intensive care after undergoing surgery.

The Junction City Police Department said KBI would be conducting an investigation into the shooting. Findings would be turned over to the Geary County Attorney, police said.

