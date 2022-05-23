ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWDC 2022: Five new software features we expect Apple to unveil

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re officially a couple of weeks away from the WWDC 2022 keynote, set to take place on June 6. During the Apple event, the company will likely introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. Here are five new software features we expect Apple to unveil at...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Ishara Fernando

Apple Home Key - New feature of iOS 15 to your Smart Home

This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
9to5Mac

Microsoft’s popular platform adventure ‘Psychonauts 2’ launches on Mac

A bit less than a year since the acclaimed Psychonauts series got its second installment on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Microsoft has launched Psychonauts 2 on Mac. The original Psychonauts first arrived in 2005 and became a fan-favorite adventure title. While initially available on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation, the game landed on Mac a few years later.
9to5Mac

Would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?

One of the things people care about when Apple releases an iPhone is new color options. Rumors now say the company could release a purple iPhone 14 Pro, alongside the traditional Silver, Graphite, and Gold options. With that in mind, would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?. As...
9to5Mac

iPadOS 16 window resizing? This clue suggests it could come at WWDC

As is always the case ahead of WWDC, speculation is in full gear regarding potential new features and changes. One of the biggest questions every year is whether that year’s iPadOS update will finally be the one to unleash the full power of the iPad hardware. Ahead of WWDC...
9to5Mac

Download WWDC 2022 inspired wallpapers for your iPhone right here

With just two weeks to go until WWDC 2022, Apple on Tuesday confirmed the schedule for its annual developer conference with an opening keynote on June 6. The company also shared a cool image to promote the event, and now you can use it as wallpaper on your iPhone. Since...
9to5Mac

New ‘Apple Account Card’ now available in the Wallet app for iOS 15.5 users

Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple had been working to rebrand iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app with iOS 15.5. Although there was no mention of this feature in the official release notes for iOS 15.5, the Apple Account Card is now live and available to users running the latest version of the operating system.
9to5Mac

Formula One pilot Sebastian Vettel chases thieves using the iPhone’s Find My app

Apple’s Find My lets users track the location of their devices, plus anything else tied to an AirTag. And while we’ve heard multiple stories about people who have recovered lost and stolen items thanks to this feature, this one involves none other than German Formula One pilot Sebastian Vettel – who chased down thieves using the Find My app.
9to5Mac

Power your iPhone with this tiny light-up Macintosh

Imagine a tiny Macintosh smiling at you while charging your iPhone. Well, you don’t have to since SHARGEEK plans to launch its Retro 35 GaN Charger that can charge up to a notebook at high speed – and it’s incredibly adorable. With 35W output, this tiny USB-C...
9to5Mac

Sony wants to double the number of PlayStation titles on iPhone by 2025

Want to play your favorite PlayStation titles from wherever? Well, eventually you’ll have more options than ever to play on your iPhone. Sony is apparently making efforts to expand its PlayStation titles on PC and mobile by 2025. These details come from an investor day presentation, according to The Verge.
