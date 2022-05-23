WWDC 2022: Five new software features we expect Apple to unveil
By José Adorno
9to5Mac
4 days ago
We’re officially a couple of weeks away from the WWDC 2022 keynote, set to take place on June 6. During the Apple event, the company will likely introduce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13. Here are five new software features we expect Apple to unveil at...
DuckDuckGo is known for its privacy-first commitment to users on iOS, Android, browsers, and soon with its own Mac app. Now, a report puts in check the company’s privacy focus due to a search agreement with Microsoft that let the Redmond company continue tracking users on the browser. As...
The acquisition of Activision Blizzard could have led to a Microsoft union battle, as some employees recently voted to unionize. However, the a senior exec has stated that the company ‘absolutely supports’ the union. The apparent attitude of Microsoft toward unions stands in stark contrast to that of...
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
The American Innovation and Choice Online Act could ban major tech firms like Apple from favoring their products over competitors. Aimed to shake up the competition, tech lobbyists claim the bill, which allows sideloading, could harm popular consumer products. Despite being a bipartisan bill, some Democrats are hesitant over worries...
Apple has lost yet another member of the Project Titan team working on its ambitious plans for a fully self-driving electric car. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Christopher (CJ) Moore has departed Apple after less than a year on the job. Prior to his short stint at Apple, Moore served as a director of Tesla’s Autopilot team.
Twitter has been going through a lot of internal changes recently, but this is only part of the company’s crisis. The US government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Twitter as it claims that the company misled and failed to tell its users how their data was used for advertising.
Apple on Tuesday released the 2022 edition of its traditional Apple Watch Pride bands. Although in the past the company discontinued the old Pride bands after launching a new one, this time Apple is still selling the 2021 Pride Braided Solo Loop band for Apple Watch. The Pride Braided Solo...
A bit less than a year since the acclaimed Psychonauts series got its second installment on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, Microsoft has launched Psychonauts 2 on Mac. The original Psychonauts first arrived in 2005 and became a fan-favorite adventure title. While initially available on Windows, Xbox, and PlayStation, the game landed on Mac a few years later.
One of the things people care about when Apple releases an iPhone is new color options. Rumors now say the company could release a purple iPhone 14 Pro, alongside the traditional Silver, Graphite, and Gold options. With that in mind, would you consider buying a purple iPhone 14 Pro?. As...
As unionization efforts proceed at Apple Stores across the country, a fourth location has begun forming a union. The Apple Store at Oxmoor Center Mall in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced it is organizing a campaign, reported by Bloomberg Law. The group’s leader, Specialist Jay Hedgspeth, believes the store may even...
As is always the case ahead of WWDC, speculation is in full gear regarding potential new features and changes. One of the biggest questions every year is whether that year’s iPadOS update will finally be the one to unleash the full power of the iPad hardware. Ahead of WWDC...
With just two weeks to go until WWDC 2022, Apple on Tuesday confirmed the schedule for its annual developer conference with an opening keynote on June 6. The company also shared a cool image to promote the event, and now you can use it as wallpaper on your iPhone. Since...
Earlier this year, 9to5Mac discovered that Apple had been working to rebrand iTunes Pass as “Apple Account Card” in the Wallet app with iOS 15.5. Although there was no mention of this feature in the official release notes for iOS 15.5, the Apple Account Card is now live and available to users running the latest version of the operating system.
Apple’s Find My lets users track the location of their devices, plus anything else tied to an AirTag. And while we’ve heard multiple stories about people who have recovered lost and stolen items thanks to this feature, this one involves none other than German Formula One pilot Sebastian Vettel – who chased down thieves using the Find My app.
We’re just under two weeks until Apple kicks off WWDC22, and today the company has been notifying winners of its annual Swift Student Challenge. Along with the traditional prizes for winners we’ve seen in recent years, Apple is including a pair of AirPods Pro as an extra gift.
Imagine a tiny Macintosh smiling at you while charging your iPhone. Well, you don’t have to since SHARGEEK plans to launch its Retro 35 GaN Charger that can charge up to a notebook at high speed – and it’s incredibly adorable. With 35W output, this tiny USB-C...
IKEA has launched a number of smart home products over the last eight years including blinds, lights, and more powered by its HomeKit-compatible TRÅDFRI gateway. Now the company has announced it has an all-new smart home hub with Matter support plus a redesigned “Home” app on the way.
All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with official Apple Watch Leather Link Bands at new all-time lows leading the way. That’s alongside a collection of refurbished Philips Hue HomeKit gear from $16 and a Twelve South 20% off Memorial Day sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
IPhone 14 availability is at risk in the worst-case scenario, says a new report today, as preparatory work for production has fallen behind schedule. Apple and its suppliers are said to be working hard to make up for lost time, but this is proving “challenging” given COVID-19 shutdowns in China …
Want to play your favorite PlayStation titles from wherever? Well, eventually you’ll have more options than ever to play on your iPhone. Sony is apparently making efforts to expand its PlayStation titles on PC and mobile by 2025. These details come from an investor day presentation, according to The Verge.
