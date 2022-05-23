ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd5PU_0fnMu2S000
1 of 5

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest.

Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy.

The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start before everything fell apart in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 loss to Diane Parry, a 19-year-old from France who is ranked 97th and entered the day with a 1-5 career record in Grand Slam matches.

“It was difficult. I mean, I expected it’s going to be difficult, and it was,” said Krejcikova, who wiped away tears at her news conference. “I think overall, tennis-wise, it wasn’t that bad. I think physically, it was a little worse.”

In 2021, she was unseeded in Paris, was participating in singles at a Grand Slam tournament for only the fifth time and previously had won only one tour-level singles title of any sort.

Krejcikova said her elbow was not the issue Monday.

Instead, it was the lack of recent match play that led to an inability to get to shots quickly enough, and she faded as she “hit the wall” and “just collapsed,” in her words.

Parry received raucous backing from spectators shouting for her at Court Philippe Chatrier, where the noise echoed under the retractable roof pulled shut because of rain.

“It’s a dream for me. It was always a dream to play on this court, with the French crowd to support me. They clearly pushed me to victory today,” Parry said. “I’m the happiest person right now.”

The partisan crowd booed Krejcikova after she took a lengthy break to head to the locker room and change clothes before the third set.

This was Krejcikova’s first match since February and the rust showed.

The only other women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018 — both of whom, like Krejcikova, had been surprising champions.

Since the professional era began in 1968, Krejcikova is just the seventh reigning women’s champion to be bounced in the first round at all of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Against Parry, Krejcikova double-faulted on the match’s very first point, and then looked every bit someone ready to display her best tennis. The next 15 points in a row went Krejcikova’s way as she raced to a 4-0 lead.

“It’s never easy to start on this kind of court against the defending champion,” Parry said. “You can get a bit tight, which happened in the first set. But then I managed to relax.”

Did she ever.

After Krejcikova wrapped up that opening set, things turned around as Parry played more confidently.

Krejcikova’s mistakes mounted: By the end, she had accumulated 45 unforced errors, 19 in the third set alone. Parry finished with 26 in all.

“I have to start somewhere, so it’s a pity that it had to be here, and I didn’t have any other matches,” Krejcikova said, “but I think it’s good way to move forward.”

___

AP Sports Writer Chris Lehourites in London contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French Open 2022 LIVE results: Simona Halep avoids upset as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga ends career in emotional defeat

Relive all the action from day three at the French Open as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga said his farewells after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by No 8 seed Casper Ruud. Tsonga, playing in his final tournament before retiring from the sport, took the first set on Philippe Chatrier and was close to forcing a fifth before the 37-year-old was hampered by a shoulder injury, and Ruud closed out a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6 win. Afterwards, Tsonga was joined on court by his family, friends and fellow players, and received tributes from Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer....
TENNIS
UPI News

French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win

May 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal earned his 300th career Grand Slam victory by beating Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded Nadal defeated Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second-round match. The only real blip for the 13-time French Open champion came near the end of the match, when Nadal was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz saves match point to remain in French Open

PARIS (AP) — This was the sort of point in the sort of contest that, if 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz eventually reaches the heights so many believe he will, the lucky folks on hand at Court Simonne Mathieu on Wednesday night just might regale dinner guests for years with tales that begin, “We were there when ... .”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Chatrier
BBC

Listen: French Open - Ostapenko v Cornet

And that's about all from us for today. You can of course stay on this page to listen to live radio coverage of the night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier between 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko and France's Alize Cornet. Here's where you can head to read more on all...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#First Match#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

915K+
Followers
444K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy