DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man has been charged for a racially fueled attack on two Black shoppers at Westborn Fruit Market in Dearborn earlier this month. Jason Edward Lucas, who is white, allegedly hurled racial slurs at the patrons, then tried to run them down with his car as they walked in the parking lot of the Michigan Avenue store, located at Oakwood.

DEARBORN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO