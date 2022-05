The RICO charges against YSL headliners Young Thug and Gunna have stunned many in the Hip Hop community, with Gunna recently being denied bond and not given a hearing date until 2023. Now, a video of a court hearing shows a prosecutor claiming that the two Young Slime Life artists were part of a “command structure” of YSL and even allege they had snipers always around to protect them from law enforcement.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO