Kern County, CA

Encouraging women to break into a male-dominated field

By Kallyn Hobmann, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging everyone, but especially women, to consider joining their team with an upcoming training camp.

It’s called “Inspiring Women Through Opportunities."

The whole idea is to show women they can find careers in the industry.

Public Information Officer Erica Bain said women are oftentimes less likely to consider becoming firefighters. It’s a male-dominated field and can seem intimidating, but the point of the training camp happening June 4 is to show women what it would really be like.

"A lot of women that I've talked to that have joined the fire service never even thought of this as an option, so [we're] giving them the chance to try things out," said Erica. "We want to make sure that they have an idea of what they might be getting themselves into and show them that they might surprise themselves."

No previous experience or knowledge is needed.

Participants will get to try on gear while learning about the physical training and written exam for the job.

Plus, they can ask any and all questions they have about joining the Kern County Fire Department.

Erica said the camp will help women feel more confident and prepared when becoming a firefighter, and the fire department will guide and support attendees through the entire process.

"We want to serve our communities. We want to be out there. We want to be doing this type of work. That's why we have this job and so to be able to do that with people that are local, that want to stay here and serve in their own communities, that's something we can't put a price on. It's amazing," she said.

This event is free and everyone is welcome, even men, despite its name.

You must be at least 18 years old to participate. Registration is open until June 1 or until all spots are filled.

If you’re interested in signing up, click here .

Kern’s Kindness is all about positive stories in our community. If you have a story idea, email kernskindness@kero.com.

Comments / 2

