Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia encourages everyone to have a good time on the local waterways but warns boaters to be prepared and safe. The Erie County Sheriff’s Marine Unit has launched its boats and has begun patrolling the nearly 90-miles of coastline around Erie County. The Marine Unit is on the lookout for reckless operation, boating while impaired, and stands ready for all types of emergencies on the water.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO