Michael Stern’s JDS Development Group and Major Food Group are moving forward with their planned Brickell skyscraper. Condo sales of Major, a 259-unit tower planned for the site at 888 Brickell Avenue, are expected to begin this summer, with prices ranging from $1.6 million to $11 million, excluding penthouses, a spokesperson for JDS said. It will mark the first branded residential building for Major Food Group, a New York-based restaurant group that’s been expanding rapidly in South Florida.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO