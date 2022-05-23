Small businesses, nonprofits awarded grants in Somers

Somers Town Hall

SOMERS — Recipients of a grant program to assist small businesses and nonprofits are grateful for the town’s decision to help them offset financial setbacks from COVID-19.

WHAT: Somers used $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help the recovery from the pandemic.

WHO: Grants went to 98 businesses and nine nonprofits.

During a special meeting in Town Hall last week, First Selectman Timothy R.E. Keeney said the town had a unique opportunity to draw on American Rescue Plan Act funds to recognize the important contributions small businesses and nonprofits provide for the community.

The money, he said, is intended to partially address the financial ill effects of the pandemic.

Selectmen approved $460,000 in grant money for 98 small businesses and nine nonprofits.

“This is a wonderful thing you did,” Jack O’Brien of the Knights of Columbus said. “I like the way you selected some of our organizations to be recipients of this largesse.”

O’Brien, who was representing the Knights of Columbus as a member of the building association’s board of officers, thanked the selectmen on behalf of his fellow Knights.

“I hope we can use this to continue being an effective community organization in this beautiful town,” he said.

Steven Squillace, president of the Rotary Club, also was in attendance to express his deep appreciation to the selectmen who, along with the Board of Finance, approved the grant program.

“We lost all our funding two years ago and will use this money to fund some new scholarships for students attending trade school programs,” he said. “This is a huge help to our organization.”

Beth Frechette, representing the Economic Development Commission, also thanked the selectmen for the program. Referring to the program as unique, she said there have not been many towns that thought to use their federal relief funds to help small businesses and nonprofits.

“I’m grateful for how Somers has gone about helping businesses that call the town their own,” she said.

The program was intended for businesses and nonprofits in town with 25 or fewer employees, groups that Keeney has called “the backbone of the town.”

A five-member review committee was established to review applications and determine eligibility for the grants and their amounts.

Members of the committee included Chief Financial Officer Michael Marinaccio, Assistant Finance Director Brian Wissinger, Tax Collector Lisa Madden, Social Services Director Allison Maynard, and George Krivda, a state government consultant adviser who also helped East Windsor set up a similar grant program last fall.