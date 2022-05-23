ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This week in New York history: May 22-28

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lm8xd_0fnMn0IF00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — This week in New York history features the founding of Howe Caverns, the opening of the Brooklyn Bridge, and a mountain climber from Queens climbing the South Tower of the World Trade Center . All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQeNf_0fnMn0IF00
The Brooklyn Bridge on July 29, 1922 (Getty Images)

May 22

  • 1842: Lester Howe discovers a mysterious “Blowing Rock” on his neighbor’s property in Cobleskill, later known as Howe Caverns. The caverns are 150 feet underground and Lester Howe led tours there himself in the 1800s after their discovery.
  • 1911: Elizabeth Smith Miller, dress reformer, died in Geneva. She popularized what became known as “the bloomer.”

May 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz5J5_0fnMn0IF00
Willie Mays of the New York Giants in 1955 (Getty Images)
  • 1941: Aviator Charles Lindbergh supports Nazi Germany at Madison Square Garden rally.
‘The Gilded Age’ returning to film season 2 in Troy

May 24

  • 1844: Samuel F.B. Morse sends the first telegraph message.
  • 1883:The Brooklyn Bridge opens.

May 25

  • 1937: The first airmail letter to circle the globe returns to New York.
  • 1951: New York Giant Willie Mays has his first major league game (goes 0 for 5).
  • 1969: Stylist/fashion consultant and co-host of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” Stacy London is born in NYC.
Best breakfast spots in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor

May 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIE1B_0fnMn0IF00
George Willig climbs up the side of the 110-story World Trade Center in full view of thousands of morning rush-hour commuters (Getty Images)
  • 1952: Supreme Court decision rendered for “Joseph Burstyn, Incorporated v. Wilson, Commissioner of Education of New York” resulting in the decline of movie censorship in America. The Board of Regents (NYS Censorship Board in SED) had ruled the Italian film “The Miracle” sacrilegious and prevented its commercial showing. The Supreme Court overturned this decision as a violation of the First Amendment.
  • 1977: George Willig, a mountain climber from Queens, climbs the South Tower of the World Trade Center
  • 1998: The United States Supreme Court rules that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in New Jersey, not New York.
  • 2004: The New York Times publishes an admission of journalistic failings, claiming that its flawed reporting and lack of skepticism towards sources during the buildup to the 2003 war in Iraq helped promote the belief that Iraq possessed large stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction.
DMV: It’s illegal to pass farm equipment in no-passing zones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SepyC_0fnMn0IF00
Aerial view of the Chrysler Building in New York City (Getty Images)

May 27

  • 1794: “Commodore” Cornelius Vanderbilt is born in Staten Island.
  • 1818: Amelia Bloomer is born in Homer.
  • 1819: Julia Ward Howe, abolitionist, First Wave feminist, social activist, poet, and author of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” is born in New York City.
  • 1836: Jason “Jay” Gould, a leading railroad developer and speculator, is born in Roxbury.
  • 1909: Dolores Hope, singer, entertainer, and wife of actor/comedian Bob Hope, is born in New York City.
  • 1930: The 1,046-foot Chrysler Building in New York City, the tallest man-made structure at the time, opens to the public.
  • 1977: New York City fines George Willig one cent for each of the 110 stories of the South Tower of the World Trade Center he climbed the day before.
Albany photographer offers free pop-up photo shoots

May 28

  • 1930: The Chrysler Building in New York City officially opens.
  • 1944: 107th Mayor of New York City Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani is born in Brooklyn.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Friday, May 27, 2022

ANOTHER THEFT RING TAKEN DOWN: A massive retail theft operation in New York City that stole and resold millions of dollars in goods has been taken out of commission, announced New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Following a three-year investigation, law enforcement seized more than $3.8 million worth of stolen retail items from the enterprise’s alleged boss, Roni Rubinov; more than 550 stolen gift and cash cards; and more than $300,000 in cash.
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘American Pickers’ wants collectors in New York

PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A popular History Channel antique show is shooting in New York later this summer, and the crew is looking for the right subject, possibly in the Capital Region. “American Pickers” posted to Facebook: “If you or someone you know has a large collection, we want to hear from you!” The […]
ENTERTAINMENT
architectureartdesigns.com

New York Cities With the Most Beautiful Landscape

The Empire state is probably one of the most popular states in the country. It’s loved by international tourists, but also American residents who are looking for a better place for live. NYC is obviously one of the most popular attractions, yet the state is favored for some other reasons, as well. People visit it for it’s beautiful nature and spectacular views, and this post is going to give you more insight on it. If you’re planning to move to this state, or simply visit it for fun, you should know about the New York Cities with the most beautiful landscape ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Cobleskill, NY
State
New York State
City
Roxbury, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
fox5ny.com

Coney Island, other NYC beaches open for swimming Saturday

NEW YORK - A gaggle of elected officials gathered on the Coney Island boardwalk on Thursday to welcome the unofficial return of summer ahead of all eight public and free beaches managed by New York City's Parks Department opening to swimming on Saturday, May 28, 2022. "We ask that you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Biaggi Changes Course, Announces Campaign for NY Congressional District 17

Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
Person
Amelia Bloomer
Person
Cornelius Vanderbilt
Person
Stacy London
Person
Willie Mays
Welcome2TheBronx

Iconic Parkchester statues continue to disappear

Four years ago, Sharon Pandolfo-Perez, who runs The Parkchester Project, reached out to Welcome2TheBronx to inform us about something disturbing: The iconic terracotta statues that adorn the 171 buildings spread across 129 acres in one of the most well-known planned communities in not just The Bronx but New York City were disappearing.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Texas shooting renews gun debate in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gun control and school safety have been largely discussed among politicians in the tri-state area. “It’s up to us to do the job others are too weak to do,” Murphy said. In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy is pushing to pass a gun control package he introduced last year. It would […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Center#New York State Museum#The New York Giants#Nazi#Tlc
EDMTunes

elrow Announces Lineup for New York Summer Event

That colorful and vibrant party that EDM lovers worldwide ache to attend is stopping by New York’s Brooklyn Mirage this Summer. The world-famous Elrow makes its way back to the East Coast and you can bet it’s going to be wild. The event will feature 10+ hours of...
BROOKLYN, NY
WestfairOnline

Delgado sworn in as NY lieutenant governor

Antonio Delgado, who had been representing the 19th Congressional District that covers the Mid-Hudson Valley, has been sworn in as New York’s new lieutenant governor. Delgado is the replacement selected by Gov. Kathy Hochul to fill the position that was vacated with the resignation of Brian Benjamin, who currently is facing charges of bribery and fraud.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
101.5 WPDH

What’s the Hottest Temperature Ever Recorded in New York State?

As summer approaches, many are already planning their next vacation or a day at the beach. Of course, you're going to want to bring plenty of sunscreen to help block those ultra violet rays. According to Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie had 20 days that were 90 degrees or higher in 2021, and 31 days in 2020. But hot can it really get in the Hudson Valley or the whole state, for that matter? What is the all-time record for hottest day in New York state? It might surprise you.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy