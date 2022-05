Please tell me you've had OTTO's mashed potato, scallion, and bacon pizza. Trust me, if you haven't had it - thinking of mashed potatoes on a pizza might be a complete turn-off. It is not. It's one of OTTO's biggest sellers and tastiest pizzas going. Get ready Auburn, because you will be the proud location of the tenth OTTO Pizza in Maine. According to the Sun Journal, they will open by mid-July at 730 Center Street.

AUBURN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO