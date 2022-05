On Tuesday, May 24, the North Tonawanda History Museum welcomed as special guests two outstanding World War II veterans for a public discussion and Q&A: Richard Keil of the Army Air Corp. (later to split off as the U.S. Air Force) and Bill Gosch of the U.S. Marine Corps. Keil served in the European theater over the western part of the continent on missions ranging from bombing runs to supplies and tech. Gosch served in the Pacific, “island-hopping” in often close combat, such as Okinawa. Their talks will later be available on YouTube.

