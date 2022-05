Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Board of Animal Health is extending the statewide ban on poultry events until Friday, July 1, 2022. Animal health officials first enacted the ban in April and extended it once already to reduce the potential risks of spreading HPAI, also known as bird flu. The ban includes all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO