Man found dead in Monroe County following weekend fishing accident

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - It's been 22 days since the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles was found in a wooded area behind his New Kensington home. Investigators say it was a homicide. On Thursday, in an unrelated case, the boy's father was in court on charges he assaulted the child months before the boy's death. Luella Elien said she was in complete disbelief when investigators told her her son was dead and still can't come to terms with it."He was supposed to grow up. He was supposed to be great. He was supposed to be something special," she said.On...

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO