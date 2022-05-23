ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man found dead in Monroe County following weekend fishing accident

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRICE TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man from Philadelphia died over the weekend as a result of a fishing accident. State Police say around 12:38 PM on Saturday, May 21st, fire personnel...

fox56.com

WOLF

Fatal motorcycle crash in Bradford County

NEW ALBANY BOROUGH, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police say one man is dead following a fatal crash on Wednesday. The crash happened just before 1 PM on Front Street at the intersection of Hatch Hill Road in New Albany Borough, Bradford County. According to the crash report released...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man covered in ticks apprehended by police following chase

TOBYHANNA TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — An Allentown man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase resulting in his body covered in ticks and mud. According to Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, police were traveling along State Route 423 in Tobyhanna Township when they encountered a black Chevy Malibu driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins in Wyoming County

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — The Tunkhannock Township Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins that occurred early Thursday morning. Officials say the break-ins occurred around 1 AM on Thursday on How Kola Road and Falls Road in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The suspect was seen on surveillance...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

State Police investigate two arsons at a medical facility

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — Two vacant buildings at the Selinsgrove Center intermediate care facility were up in flames just six days apart. A State Police fire marshal was called to the scene of the fires that occurred on Wednesday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 24. State documents say...
SELINSGROVE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Father of boy found dead in New Kensington appears in court for separate case

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - It's been 22 days since the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles was found in a wooded area behind his New Kensington home. Investigators say it was a homicide. On Thursday, in an unrelated case, the boy's father was in court on charges he assaulted the child months before the boy's death. Luella Elien said she was in complete disbelief when investigators told her her son was dead and still can't come to terms with it."He was supposed to grow up. He was supposed to be great. He was supposed to be something special," she said.On...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WOLF

Orwigsburg man arrested for strangling, assaulting his parents

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One man is behind bars in Schuylkill County after State Police say he strangled and assaulted his parents. State Police at Schuylkill Haven report that on Tuesday around 5 PM, troopers were dispatched to Pine Boulevard in Deer Lake for an active domestic incident.
ORWIGSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Adult and Juvenile on Gun, Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested an adult and juvenile on gun and drug charges following an investigation. Authorities state that on May 17 at approximately 3:46 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit with the assistance of the Crisis Management Tactical Team executed a search warrant in the 100 block of East 30th Street following an investigation. Police attempted to make contact with 19-year-old Hafis Jackson, who fled on foot. Jackson was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police also took a 17-year-old male juvenile into custody without incident. Police recovered 4 (four) 9mm handguns and 97.3 grams of marijuana.
WILMINGTON, DE
WOLF

One woman, two 14-year-olds arrested in relation to Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Three people in Scranton were arrested on Thursday following a shooting earlier this week. Officials with the Scranton Police Department say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday. Police identified the shooter as a 14-year-old male. He is charged...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

18-year-old man arrested on drug and firearm offenses

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Police arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of drugs and a stolen firearm. Claudio Islas, 18, and two others were stopped while walking on North Cedar Street for suspected involvement in illegal activity on Tuesday. Through an investigation, officers found Islas...
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

Police search around Lackawanna County for man wanted on drug charges

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Police are searching for a man they say is wanted on multiple drug charges in the South Abington area of Lackawanna County. According to a release by the South Abington Township Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Clinton Perry Hail for manufacturing, delivering, or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver drugs and other related charges.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
aroundambler.com

Electrical fire in downtown Ambler

There is an electrical fire that appears to be underground in downtown Ambler at the intersection of Butler Avenue and South Spring Garden Street. The above grid is from Montgomery County’s active incidents website and it shows that first responders were notified at 7:51 p.m. The person who sent...
AMBLER, PA
WOLF

Man steals hospital ambulance, is arrested by PSP

FRANKLIN TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody on Tuesday after police say he stole an ambulance and drove it throughout Carbon County. State Police in Lehighton responded to State Route 209 in Franklin Township around 5:30 PM on Friday for a report of a stolen ambulance from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 18th District [VIDEO]

On September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim, a 44-year-old-female, was inside her home on the 62xx block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun. The suspect then said, “someone got a problem with my people” and began to fire his gun striking the victim causing her to fall to the floor. While on the floor the suspect then shot her several more times then fled out the front door. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medic where she was treated for six (6) gunshot wounds in the hands, legs and back and was listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

