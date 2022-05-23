ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

By Olivia Elgart
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21F1A2_0fnMlTdF00
Image Credit: Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.

In the video, Kendall’s Dolce & Gabbana dress was on display, and in the back of the dress was a slit that allowed just her feet to move. However, because the dress was so tight, Kendall had to awkwardly climb the steps while wearing slip-on Birkenstocks. Because her legs could barely move, Kendall had to walk like a duck up the steps as she can be heard laughing in the background. In the video, you can also hear Kylie say, “Oh s**t these stairs are crazy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39RpfH_0fnMlTdF00
Kendall Jenner looked gorgeous in this tight satin floral Dolce & Gabbana dress at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s wedding. (Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

This dress was just one of the many gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfits Kendall wore on the vacation. Another one of our favorite looks was her brown floral vintage @DolceGabbana Spring 1997 outfit featuring a button-down blazer shirt & a matching, high-waisted tight maxi skirt.

She accessorized her look with a Dolce & Gabbana Tradition Pendant in Yellow 18kt Gold, D&G beige Satin Sandals, Gucci sunglasses, and a 90s Leather Shoulder Bag in Eggplant from The Row.

Aside from Kendall, Kylie also rocked a slew of fabulous Dolce & Gabbana outfits and her wedding day dress was our favorite. She wore a Fall 1998 Hand Painted Floral Tulle Dress with a pair of Satin Slingback Sandals and Floral Dropped Earrings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding reception

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had three weddings — but only one epic reception. The newlyweds, who fake-married in Las Vegas in April and legally wed in Santa Barbara, Calif., earlier this month, tied the knot once more in front of their family and friends in Portofino, Italy, Sunday. Following their latest nuptials, the pair took to the dance floor to celebrate with their guests. Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared Instagram Story videos of her dad, 46, dancing to “I Want You Back” by the Jackson 5 and pulling a garter off the Poosh creator, 43, with his teeth to “Single Ladies...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrap Dress#The Dress#Wedding Dress#Instagram A
HollywoodLife

Stormi Webster, 4, Wears Cute Dress To BBMAs With Kylie Jenner To Support Dad Travis

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards served as a family date night for Travis Scott, 31, Kylie Jenner, 24, and daughter Stormi, 4! The eldest daughter of the beauty mogul and rapper looked like she was having a blast as she walked the red carpet alongside her parents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. She wore a one-sleeved white mini dress by Rick Owens with matching white combat boots. Her hair was neatly pulled back into a bun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Kendall Jenner Holds Devin Booker's Hand in Rare Photo Together Before Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Devin Booker is enjoying his time in Italy with the Kardashians and girlfriend Kendall Jenner after a disappointing end to his NBA season. Booker, 25, and his Phoenix Suns were eliminated from the playoffs by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a shocking second-round upset. The Suns were the favorites to win the championship this year after they ended the regular season with a substantially better record than any team in the league.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
193K+
Followers
17K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy